Mizzou Snapshots: Tigers open October with gory performance

The Tigers got their captain back after Cook had missed two straight games, but this was MU’s worst blocking game of the season. In pass protection, Tennessee seemed to have an unblocked blitzer time after time, resulting in 15 pressures (four allowed by Foster and Maietti), 11 hurries (four tagged to Foster) and four hits on the quarterback (two through Cook’s gap). Four of the five regulars along the line scored run blocking grades under 60 — everyone other than White. Both tackles were flagged for costly holding penalties on the day’s second drive. The front five was a strength for this team in September. That changed on Saturday.

Quarterback

Connor Bazelak, 75

Bazelak had no time to throw, resulting in an unusually poor day. Receivers didn’t help with three drops — the only game this season outside of Kentucky when MU had multiple drops — but he was pressured a season-high 18 times. That’s the most pressures Bazelak has faced in 15 games as Drinkwitz’s quarterback. Tennessee blitzed Bazelak 14 times and the extra pressure paid off. On those pass plays, he completed 6 of 13 passes for 111 yards but was sacked once and threw two interceptions. His NFL passer rating when blitzed was an abysmal 36.5. (The second INT went off his target’s hands.)