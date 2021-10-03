Mizzou Snapshots: Tigers open October with gory performance

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tennessee devoured the Missouri Tigers 62-24 on Saturday. Now it’s time to pick through the bones.
Every week, using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings.
Overall, this was Mizzou’s lowest-graded game of the season in seven of PFF’s team categories: overall grade (62.1), pass blocking (58.5), run blocking (54.5), overall defense (50.4), tackling (32.8), pass rush (61.1) and pass coverage (36.5). The tackling and coverage grades were the worst single-game grades of Eli Drinkwitz’s 15 games at Mizzou.
SATURDAY’S SNAPS & GRADES
OFFENSE
Mizzou’s top three overall graded players who played at least 10 snaps: receiver Tauskie Dove (84.1), right tackle Hyrin White (76.5) and tight end Messiah Swinson (72.9).
Offensive line
- Left tackle Javon Foster, 75
- Left guard Xavier Delgado, 75
- Center Mike Maietti, 75
- Right tackle Hyrin White, 75
- Right guard Case Cook, 57
- Right guard Connor Wood, 18
- Left tackle Zeke Powell, 2
The Tigers got their captain back after Cook had missed two straight games, but this was MU’s worst blocking game of the season. In pass protection, Tennessee seemed to have an unblocked blitzer time after time, resulting in 15 pressures (four allowed by Foster and Maietti), 11 hurries (four tagged to Foster) and four hits on the quarterback (two through Cook’s gap). Four of the five regulars along the line scored run blocking grades under 60 — everyone other than White. Both tackles were flagged for costly holding penalties on the day’s second drive. The front five was a strength for this team in September. That changed on Saturday.
Quarterback
- Connor Bazelak, 75
Bazelak had no time to throw, resulting in an unusually poor day. Receivers didn’t help with three drops — the only game this season outside of Kentucky when MU had multiple drops — but he was pressured a season-high 18 times. That’s the most pressures Bazelak has faced in 15 games as Drinkwitz’s quarterback. Tennessee blitzed Bazelak 14 times and the extra pressure paid off. On those pass plays, he completed 6 of 13 passes for 111 yards but was sacked once and threw two interceptions. His NFL passer rating when blitzed was an abysmal 36.5. (The second INT went off his target’s hands.)
The pressure didn’t give the offense opportunities for deep passes or play-action throws, either. He was just 1 of 4 for 9 yards on play-action. On throws targeting 20 yards or more, Bazelak was 1 of 4 for 32 yards. This was also the only game this year Bazelak didn’t have what PFF measures as a big-time throw: “a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window.”
Did Bazelak consider benching Bazelak for one of the two younger backups?
“No,” Drinkwitz said. “We need every rep we can get right now. The quarterback needs every rep he can get right now.”
Running back
- Tyler Badie, 46
- Dawson Downing, 15
- Elijah Young, 11
- BJ Harris, 5
Like Bazelak, Badie didn’t have much of a chance behind his protection. This is nuts: Badie ran for 46 yards after contact — and still netted only 41 yards total. Nine of his 21 rushing attempts went for negative or zero yards. Badie was dropped in the backfield for losses of 1, 3, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 yards. He only had one run longer than 7 yards — and had a 21-yard run negated by a holding penalty. Badie touched the ball just four times in the second half. Young and Harris combined for a few productive runs but the score was out of hand by the time they were in the game.
Wide receiver
- Keke Chism, 68
- Chance Luper, 58
- Dominic Lovett, 39
- Tauskie Dove, 28
- J.J. Hester, 17
- Barrett Banister, 11
- Boo Smith, 7
Chism remains the Tigers’ No. 1 target with a team-high eight targets on the day. He led the team in first downs (three) and drops (two). He’s been mostly a possession receiver in his two years at Mizzou but had 56 yards after the catch on Saturday. Lovett and Dove are essentially in a time share at the other outside receiver position, both playing 21 snaps outside on pass plays. With Mookie Cooper sidelined, Luper was the primary slot receiver, playing a team-high 35 snaps in the slot on pass plays.
Tight end
- Daniel Parker Jr., 46
- Messiah Swinson, 21
- Ryan Hoerstkamp, 1
Niko Hea was sidelined, meaning more snaps for Swinson, who caught two balls for 21 yards. Parker added 26 yards on a couple catches. Neither tight end graded well for run blocking and weren’t used in many pass protection situations.
DEFENSE
It might be time to hide your eyes. If not, we warned you.
Mizzou’s top three overall graded defensive players who played at least 10 snaps: linebacker Chad Bailey (79.3), tackle Mekhi Wingo (76.3) and end Chris Turner (68.4).
Defensive line
- Tackle Kobie Whiteside, 62
- End Isaiah McGuire, 52
- End Trajan Jeffcoat, 48
- Tackle Akial Byers, 46
- End Chris Turner, 40
- Tackle Mekhi Wingo, 37
- End Jatorian Hansford, 22
- End Johnny Walker Jr., 21
Tennessee only attempted 19 passes, but the Tigers finished with just seven pressures, two hits on the quarterback and only four hurries. Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, a 2020 All-SEC pick, had zero pressures, hits or hurries and missed a team-high seven tackles. Nobody on the defense had more than one pressure. Wingo had the line’s only rush defense grade better than 70 (77.8), but nobody on the D-line finished with a pass rush score better than 70. Byers and McGuire also had multiple missed tackles, three and two, respectively. On MU’s first five defensive possessions, Wingo and Hansford both played on two feet, essentially as middle linebackers in the 3-3 stack alignment. Realus George Jr. did not play in this game. He was not included on the team’s Thursday injury report.
Linebacker
- Blaze Alldredge, 71
- Devin Nicholson, 67
- Jamie Pettway, 15
- Chad Bailey, 11
Linebackers were tagged with six missed tackles: four by Alldredge, two by Pettway. Nicholson finished with the best tackling grade (84.3) for the entire defense. Otherwise, rough, rough night for this position group.
Secondary
- Safety Martez Manuel, 82
- Safety J.C. Carlies, 80
- Cornerback Akayleb Evans, 68
- Cornerback Allie Green IV, 66
- Nickel Kris Abrams-Draine, 46
- Nickel Shawn Robinson, 31
- Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., 30
- Nickel Chris Shearin, 6
- Safety Jalani Williams, 1
Green made his first start for the Tigers, paired with Evans, his former teammate at Tulsa. Robinson and Abrams-Draine were the only defensive backs to earn a coverage grade better than 60. Abrams-Draine was targeted a team-high five times for three receptions but gave up just 17 yards. Green and Evans both gave up TD passes, along with Robinson on a 35-yard screen pass, UT’s longest completion of the night. Here’s an alarming number: Just one pass break-up. That was by Abrams-Draine. Cornerback Ish Burdine did not see the field. Rakestraw nearly caught Tiyon Evans on his 92-yard touchdown run but clearly gave up on the 35-yard screen pass inside the 10-yard line.
The numbers aren’t getting any better for the defense. Here’s where the Tigers rank nationally among 130 FBS teams in several key categories:
- Points per game allowed: 38.0, No. 122
- Rushing yards allowed per game: 308.4, No. 130
- Rushing yards allowed per carry: 6.6, No. 129
- Yards allowed per game: 500.2, No. 127
- Yards allowed per play: 6.9, No. 125
Here’s where some Mizzou players rank across the SEC in some categories.
Badie
- No. 4 rushing, 91.6 yards per game
- No. 1 yards from scrimmage, 132.2 per game
- No. 1 touchdowns, 9
- No. 1 10-yard plays from scrimmage, 19
Bazelak
- No. 2 passing yards, 308.6 per game
- No. 8 passer rating, 144.3
- No. 3 total offense, 311.6 per game
Alldredge
- No. 3 tackles, 44
- No. 2 tackles for loss, 8
- No. 5 sacks, 4