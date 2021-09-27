Mizzou Snapshots: What happened in Boston?

Mizzou clearly shortened its rotation along the D-line, some of that by default with tackle Darius Robinson sidelined with an injury. McGuire led the team with three pressures and two hits on the QB, but the Tigers totaled just four hurries on the day and only one sack. Only one lineman finished with a rush defense grade of 70 or more, Jeffcoat at 70.0. Nobody along the D-line finished with a pass rush grade of 70. Starting tackles Whiteside (43.9) and Byers (60.1) were two of the lowest graded players on the field. Broken record here, but it wasn’t a productive day along the front four by any measure. BC’s starting offensive linemen allowed only two pressures all day on more than 40 pass plays. The Eagles averaged 2.6 yards per attempt before any contact from a Mizzou defender and 4.1 yards after contact on every rushing play. Both numbers are glaring. That translates to big holes along the D-line and tackling struggles in the second and third level.