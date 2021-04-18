Mizzou soccer's Bryan Blitz steps down after 25 seasons

Bryan Blitz ended on a high note. The first and only coach in the history of Missouri’s women’s soccer program announced Sunday he’s stepping down from his post after 25 years at MU — and after a victory over Kansas. The Tigers completed their first winning campaign in five years on Saturday with a 1-0 win over their longtime rival to the west.
"I have run my race, after 25 years it is time for me to step aside and spend more time with my family, including my wife Alie, my children Madison, Connor, Abigail and Oliver, and my mother and father, all of whom have been so supportive of this program," Blitz said in a press release. “I love everything about Mizzou — three of my four children were born at the MU hospital on campus, five family members are MU system graduates and four work on campus today. We bleed Black & Gold.
"It has been an honor and privilege to have built the Mizzou Soccer program from the ground up, and I am incredibly grateful and humbled for having had the opportunity to work with so many wonderful and talented players, coaches and staff who have provided me with life-changing memories, experiences and relationships. I am grateful for the chance that Joe Castiglione gave me when he hired me, and the support that our program has received over the years from his successors, Mike Alden, Mack Rhoades and Jim Sterk, as well as the guidance from my sport administrators, Tim Hickman and Sarah Reesman, during my career."
The Tigers concluded their season Saturday with a 1-0 win over Kansas and a 6-5-3 record for the season, their first winning record since 2016. The women’s soccer season usually ends in the fall but was extended to the spring as part of COVID protocols. Blitz had one more season on his contract, which was updated in 2019 and extended through Dec. 31, 2021. Blitz was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year.
Mizzou launched its women’s program in 1996 with Blitz at the helm. In 25 seasons he logged a record of 254-216-39. Only four others in Mizzou history served as head coaches for a longer term of consecutive seasons: baseball’s John “Hi” Simmons (1937-73), men’s basketball’s Norm Stewart (1967-99) and track and field’s Rick McGuire (1983-2010) and Tom Botts (1946-72).
Hired away from Butler University after the 1995 season, Blitz was named conference coach of the year three times at Mizzou, by the Big 12 in 2007 and 2009 and the Southeastern Conference in 2015. He led the Tigers to seven NCAA Tournament appearances, one regular-season Big 12 title and one Big 12 tournament title.
"We are grateful for Bryan's hard work, dedication and service to Mizzou Soccer over the last 25 years, and wish him and his family well," Sterk said. "Bryan put his heart and soul into this program while developing student-athletes who have gone on to have great success beyond the pitch."