Mizzou soccer's Bryan Blitz steps down after 25 seasons

Bryan Blitz ended on a high note. The first and only coach in the history of Missouri’s women’s soccer program announced Sunday he’s stepping down from his post after 25 years at MU — and after a victory over Kansas. The Tigers completed their first winning campaign in five years on Saturday with a 1-0 win over their longtime rival to the west.

"I have run my race, after 25 years it is time for me to step aside and spend more time with my family, including my wife Alie, my children Madison, Connor, Abigail and Oliver, and my mother and father, all of whom have been so supportive of this program," Blitz said in a press release. “I love everything about Mizzou — three of my four children were born at the MU hospital on campus, five family members are MU system graduates and four work on campus today. We bleed Black & Gold.