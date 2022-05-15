Mizzou softball earns national NCAA seed, hosts regionals this weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri softball team is staying home — at least for this week.

After a rugged start in Southeastern Conference play, Mizzou won 11 of its last 14 games to boost its NCAA seeding credentials and earn the No. 15 seed in the NCAA tournament field, as announced by the NCAA on Sunday.

As one of 16 host teams in the 64-team field, the Tigers (36-20) will host a four-game regional this weekend at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

“It's absolutely great for our players to be able to play in front of their home crowd,” Tigers coach Larissa Anderson said Sunday night. “I couldn't be more proud of them in the run that we've made these last couple of weeks. I mean, they absolutely deserve this opportunity to be able to host and play at home and make a great run through the NCAA tournament.”

The Tigers open tournament play Friday with a 1 p.m. game against Missouri State (27-18) in the double-elimination regional. Arizona (33-20) and Illinois (34-20) meet in the second game with action resuming on Saturday and Sunday if necessary.

“It was so awesome to actually see our name on (the selection show), especially during the middle of the season when we didn't think we were going to have this opportunity,” senior center fielder Brooke Wilmes said Sunday night. “So just the fact that we're going to be able to come out and play for our home crowd again I just think is going to be such an awesome feeling.”

The Tigers cruised through a home regional last year and were positioned to reach the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2011 but lost to James Madison in the super regional round.

This year, if national seeds hold up, Missouri would play at No. 2 seed Florida State in the super regionals.

Mizzou opened SEC play with five straight losses, and after a three-game sweep at Ole Miss, Anderson said the team started looking ahead to see if it could possibly win enough games to even qualify for the NCAA postseason, let alone win enough to earn a national seed.

“We had a team meeting at Ole Miss and I said, ‘What are your goals this year right now because they have to change?’” Anderson said. “Because the goals that we set in January one of our goals was to win the SEC and at that time, we hadn't won an SEC game. So we had to re-evaluate what we're doing. And I said, ‘You're not going to host. So let's put that off the table. You're not hosting this year. We got to refocus on what we're trying to do. Let's first get above .500 so we can even have a shot to go.’ And then the story continued to be written.”

The Tigers followed the Ole Miss series with three wins over South Carolina but then dropped two series to Mississippi State and Georgia and were just a few games out of last place in the conference at 5-9. But from there, Mizzou swept Kentucky and Texas A&M, lost two of three at Alabama but shut out its first three opponents at the SEC tournament in Gainesville, Florida. Mizzou fell short in Saturday’s SEC championship game, a 4-0 loss to Arkansas, but clearly did enough late in the year to impress the NCAA selection committee.

Twelve of the SEC’s 13 teams made the NCAA field with Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida earning national seeds as hosts. Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia, Kentucky and Auburn also made the field.

Mizzou and Missouri State haven't played since a feud between the two programs was made public by a 2015 ESPN report during former MU coach Ehren Earleywine's regime. Mizzou beat Illinois twice this season by scores of 7-6 and 10-2.

"It doesn't matter who we're going to play," Anderson said. "We have to focus on what we can control. The great thing is that we have our fan base on our side (and) have that atmosphere and have that in our favor. We want to make our stadium one of the toughest places to play in the country and make it really uncomfortable for our opponents."

