With two losses Saturday at the Norman Regional, the Missouri softball team saw a disappointing season come to an end. California eliminated the Tigers from NCAA regional play with a 7-5 win in Norman, Oklahoma, sending the Bears into Sunday's championship game with No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma. Earlier in the day Saturday, the Sooners held Mizzou to one hit in an 11-0 six-inning drubbing.

The Tigers (35-26) finished the season with their most losses since 2018, when they were 30-29.

On the baseball diamond, Mizzou finished the regular season getting swept in three games at Auburn but still managed to earn the No. 12 seed in the upcoming Southeastern Conference tournament in Hoover, Alabama. It will mark the Tigers' first SEC tournament berth since 2019.

Third baseman Luke Mann made team history in the second game of Friday's doubleheader, belting a two-run home run in the sixth inning that tied the school record for career homers, his 49th in a Mizzou uniform. That matches former outfielder Jacob Priday's record set in 2008. It was also the Tigers' only scoring on Saturday. Auburn, ranked No. 19, blanked the Tigers 4-0 in the opener then won the second game 7-2. Mizzou led Sunday's game 7-4 in the eighth inning, but Auburn rallied with five runs in the bottom half of the inning and held on for a 9-7 win to complete the series sweep. Mizzou (30-23, 10-20 SEC) was swept in five of 10 SEC series this season.

Steve Bieser's Tigers will quickly get another shot at Auburn in the first round of the SEC tournament. Auburn (33-19, 17-13) earned the No. 5 seed and opens the single-elimination tournament against Mizzou on Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama. Their game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Alabama-Kentucky game that starts at 4:30 p.m. All tournament games are on SEC Network until Sunday's championship game on ESPN2.