Mizzou softball slugger changes plan, returns to loaded lineup for 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 2022 Missouri softball team added a major piece this week — a familiar piece, too. Senior catcher Hatti Moore, arguably the team’s top overall hitter this past season, will use her extra year of eligibility and return to MU for another season, she announced Wednesday on Twitter. The NCAA did not count the 2020-21 season toward eligibility for all athletes in response to the pandemic.
"Mizzou has been my home for the past four years and I appreciate all of the opportunities that I have been given," she posted on Twitter. "I am so thankful for my Mizzou Softball family and the friendships I have made throughout the years. With that being said, after much consideration, I have decided to use my remaining year of eligibility. I couldn't hang 'em up quite yet!"
In a meeting with Tigers coach Larissa Anderson after the season, Moore had decided her college career was done.
“Her exit meeting was real emotional,” Anderson said earlier this month. “She said, ‘Should I come back and play another year?’ But she had it in her mind from day one as a freshman, ‘I'm only gonna play for four years.’ She has a lot of ambitions for herself after she graduates, so I completely understand and respect that.”
But she’ll also welcome her back to what should be an absolutely loaded lineup. Moore led MU’s regulars in OPS (on-base plus slugging) this past season at 1.077 and slugging percentage at .657 while sharing the team lead with 17 home runs. She led the team in walks (33), ranked second in RBIs (55), second in total bases (115), third in runs (45), hits (56) and on-base percentage (.420).
For now, the Tigers’ entire starting lineup from a team that was one win short of making the Women’s College World Series will return for 2022, including four seniors who are using the extra year of eligibility: outfielders Cayla Kessinger and Brooke Wilmes, third baseman Kim Wert and, now, Moore.
The Tigers should have some depth at catcher after recently picking up a verbal commitment from Addie Lange, a first-team All-American junior college catcher from Valdosta State.
There is some movement within the softball program. Hitting coach/associate head coach Chris Malveaux, who has been instrumental in MU’s prolific offense, is headed to Tennessee for a similar staff position, several outlets reported this week. Vols co-head coach Ralph Weekly retired this week and fully handed the program to his wife Karen, who landed an extension through 2025.
• Eli Drinkwitz has added a handful of walk-ons to the football roster. Some names of note: Running back Stephen Benson, who last year at Culver Stockton led the Heart of America Athletic Conference in kickoff return yardage … freshman receiver Zach Hahn, an All-Metro player from CBC … freshman running back and two-time first-team All-Metro selection Chris Kreh from Marquette … freshman quarterback Tommy Lock (Lee’s Summit). (Yes, Drew Lock’s cousin) … freshman defensive lineman and All-Metro selection Jack Meyer from Francis Howell.
• There’s been some transfer portal moves at Mizzou in the last week:
Baseball’s Seth Halvorsen, the Friday night starting pitcher for most of this past season, will transfer to Tennessee to join Tony Vitello’s program. Halvorsen (4-3), a redshirt sophomore, led the Tigers in wins, starts (14), innings (72.0) and strikeouts (70) while sporting an ERA of 6.00.
Also, first baseman Brandt Belk is also moving within the SEC East, heading to South Carolina. The redshirt senior hit .273 this year, led the team with 15 doubles ranked second in total bases (67) and was among the top three in most categories.
Women’s basketball player Shannon Dufficy will take advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility and play next season at Oregon. The Australian started six games this past season, averaged 6.5 points and shot 38.2% from 3-point range.