Mizzou softball slugger changes plan, returns to loaded lineup for 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 2022 Missouri softball team added a major piece this week — a familiar piece, too. Senior catcher Hatti Moore, arguably the team’s top overall hitter this past season, will use her extra year of eligibility and return to MU for another season, she announced Wednesday on Twitter. The NCAA did not count the 2020-21 season toward eligibility for all athletes in response to the pandemic.

"Mizzou has been my home for the past four years and I appreciate all of the opportunities that I have been given," she posted on Twitter. "I am so thankful for my Mizzou Softball family and the friendships I have made throughout the years. With that being said, after much consideration, I have decided to use my remaining year of eligibility. I couldn't hang 'em up quite yet!"

In a meeting with Tigers coach Larissa Anderson after the season, Moore had decided her college career was done.

“Her exit meeting was real emotional,” Anderson said earlier this month. “She said, ‘Should I come back and play another year?’ But she had it in her mind from day one as a freshman, ‘I'm only gonna play for four years.’ She has a lot of ambitions for herself after she graduates, so I completely understand and respect that.”