Mizzou-South Carolina football pregame update: Tigers missing key special teamer

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Missouri Tigers

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz calls out to his players in the third quarter during a game against Vanderbilt at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

David Carson, Post-Dispatch

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Missouri has one notable injury that will affect its special teams unit Saturday at No. 25 South Carolina: long snapper Daniel Hawthorne is sidelined with an undisclosed injury and won't be available on field goals and PATs. Jake Hoffman, who handles snaps for the punt team, will likely take over the duties for the placekicking units. Freshman Jack Kautz made the trip and could also handle snaps.

Wide receiver Peanut Houston, a transfer who's yet to see the field this year, also made the trip and took reps returning punts and kickoffs. 

Freshman defensive tackle Marquis Gracial (St. Charles High School) could make his college debut in place of backup Josh Landry, who's out with a broken hand.

The Tigers could have a change along the offensive line. E.J. Ndoma-Ogar took first-team snaps at right guard over Mitchell Walters during pregame warm-ups.

NFL scouts from the Seahawks and Falcons are expected to be in the press box for today's game.

News