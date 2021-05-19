Mizzou Stadium back to full capacity for NCAA softball regional

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Just a few hours after the NCAA dropped its crowd capacity policy for championship events, Missouri announced plans to welcome full crowds for this weekend's NCAA softball regional at Mizzou Stadium. MU had planned for 50% capacity at the 2,500-seat stadium until the NCAA announced Wednesday that local public health authorities will now determine crowd capacities at NCAA championship events, effective Thursday. Also, the NCAA is not setting masks and physical distancing policies, leaving those decisions up to public health authorities.

“Well, hopefully more will be on our side than the visitor’s side,” Tigers coach Larissa Anderson said Wednesday. “I think it's just going to add to our energy. We played at Arkansas and they had pretty close to a full, sellout crowd. Tennessee had a great crowd. So we've been in that atmosphere before, and we're going to expect it from here on out. Hopefully getting more people on our side is going to add that 10th man to the pressure of the situation, which is really what you need. That's part of the advantage of playing at home.”