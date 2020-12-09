Mizzou stays unbeaten with comeback win over Liberty

GUARD THE ARC

Liberty relies on the 3-pointer perhaps more than any team in the country. As of today, Liberty is No. 1 in the nation — among all 357 Division I teams — in 3PA/FGA, which is the hoops metrics that tracks the percentage of a team’s attempts that come from behind the 3-point arc. In other words, Liberty takes a higher percentage of 3s than any team in the country. In all six games this season, the Flames have attempted more 3-pointers than 2-pointers. In its win over Mississippi State, Liberty attempted 39 3-pointers and just 14 shots from inside the arc. The Flames have six players who have attempted more 3s than 2s — and they’re not shy about hoisting deep 3s. Cuonzo Martin compared Liberty’s shooting range to former Ole Miss sniper Marshall Henderson. Oh, and they make a lot of 3s so far, 71 through six games, more than any team in the country.