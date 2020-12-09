Mizzou stays unbeaten with comeback win over Liberty

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Back home Wednesday for the first time in two weeks, the Missouri Tigers nearly tripped down the runway to their much-anticipated weekend heavyweight bout.
Just three days away from Saturday’s Braggin’ Rights Game against No. 6 Illinois, Cuonzo Martin’s team looked poised to become the latest victim of mid-major upset specialist Liberty. Actually, the Tigers weren't poised at all. Turnover after turnover kept Liberty in the game, until finally, the Mizzou 3-pointers started falling. The Tigers restored order at Mizzou Arena in a 69-60 victory, their fourth straight to open the season.
Reigning Southeastern Conference player of the week Mark Smith led Mizzou with 17 points, while Dru Smith added 14 and Xavier Pinson balanced six turnovers with 12 points. The Tigers shot just 5 of 16 from 3-point range with Mark Smith knocking down all but one.
Liberty (4-3) led for nearly 20 minutes and by as many as 11 points before the Tigers took over in the final minutes.
Mizzou broke open a tight game late in the second half, powered by a suddenly possessed Jeremiah Tilmon. Liberty’s defense had shackled the 6-10 senior center most of the night, but he broke free in the final minutes, first with a jump hook in traffic to push the Tigers ahead 56-49. Then, with an no-look feed from Pinson, Tilmon slammed the Tigers to an eight-point lead.
A possession later, Tilmon back-tapped a missed shot right to Mark Smith, who drained his fourth 3-pointer, quickly followed by a Pinson transition basket, all part of a 9-1 run that wrestled control of a low-scoring game.
Back home for the first time after two impressive wins on the road, the Tigers struggled early to run their offense through Tilmon against Liberty’s Pack Line defense, a system that creates congestion in the paint, closes driving lanes and encourages team to jack shots from the perimeter.
Liberty led for nearly 17 minutes in the first half and pulled ahead with an 8-0 run as the Tigers went six minutes between points, missing four straight jumpers at one point. When the Tigers weren’t missing shots from the perimeter, they were giving the ball away with careless passes or ball-handling.
The Flames drained back-to-back corner 3-pointers around an Pinson turnover, an intercepted pass in the paint, pushing the visitors ahead 26-15 with 6:03 left in the half.
Pinson headed to the bench with 5:04 left after picking up an offensive foul, his second foul of the game and his fourth turnover. The Tigers chipped away with Drew Buggs running the point and closed within 32-28 on Mark Smith’s 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half, Mizzou’s first and only 3 of the half on nine attempts.
The Tigers should have known better than to look past Liberty, a team coming off a 30-win season, back-to-back conference tournament championships and six wins over high-major conference teams over the last three-plus seasons, including two victories over Southeastern Conference teams this year, Mississippi State and South Carolina.
Under coach Ritchie McKay, a former Virginia assistant, Liberty plays at a notoriously slow pace on offense and relies heavily — sometimes almost exclusively — on 3-pointers. The Flames shot just 7 of 25 from deep Wednesday.
Two minutes into the second half, another Mark Smith 3-pointer from the wing gave the Tigers their first lead, 35-32, since the score was 4-2 in the opening possessions.
Just as Mizzou started to gain some control, Dru Smith picked up fouls on consecutive possessions, giving him three with 10:28 left, but Martin kept him in the game. Good idea. Smith found Mitchell Smith inside for a dunk on MU’s next possession, followed by a Mark Smith 3-poitner from the wing, giving the Tigers their biggest lead of the game, 54-47 going into the 8-minute media timeout.
PREGAME UPDATE
The Fightin’ Falwells are in town from Lynchburg, Virginia to kill Mizzou’s buzz before the Braggin’ Rights Game. Don’t overlook the Liberty Flames. Ritchie McKay’s program is coming off a 30-win season. The Flames have knocked off five high-major conference teams over the last three-plus seasons and played another four within 10 points. Liberty took down an SEC team in the last NCAA Tournament and already has two SEC pelts on the wall this season. This is no gimme game for the Tigers.
Missouri is a 9 1/2-point favorite and projected to win 72-61 by KenPom.
Here are three keys to the game …
GUARD THE ARC
Liberty relies on the 3-pointer perhaps more than any team in the country. As of today, Liberty is No. 1 in the nation — among all 357 Division I teams — in 3PA/FGA, which is the hoops metrics that tracks the percentage of a team’s attempts that come from behind the 3-point arc. In other words, Liberty takes a higher percentage of 3s than any team in the country. In all six games this season, the Flames have attempted more 3-pointers than 2-pointers. In its win over Mississippi State, Liberty attempted 39 3-pointers and just 14 shots from inside the arc. The Flames have six players who have attempted more 3s than 2s — and they’re not shy about hoisting deep 3s. Cuonzo Martin compared Liberty’s shooting range to former Ole Miss sniper Marshall Henderson. Oh, and they make a lot of 3s so far, 71 through six games, more than any team in the country.
Junior guard Darius McGhee is Liberty’s top scorer (16.3) with three 20-point games and 22 3-pointers on the season already. Senior guard Elijah Cuffee is shooting 50 percent from the arc.
Here’s the good news for Mizzou: Martin’s teams have been exceptional defensively guarding the arc. Last year, only 11 Division I teams held opponents to a worse clip on the arc than Mizzou at 28.8 percent. This year, Mizzou ranks No. 37 in 3-point percentage, holding teams to 25.9 percent. This is a matchup of strength vs. strength.
VIRGINIA INFLUENCE
The Flames play small — no starter taller than 6-7 and no player taller than 6-9 overall — but they also play slooooooow. As of today, Liberty ranks No. 353 nationally in adjusted tempo averaging 66.4 possessions per 40 minutes. Only four teams play at a slower clip: Saint Mary’s, Mount St. Mary’s, Air Force and Virginia.
It’s no coincidence that Virginia and Liberty are near the bottom of the tempo standings. Here’s where the two programs have ranked the last five years in that stat:
2020-21: Liberty, 353; Virginia, 357
2019-20: Liberty, 352; Virginia, 353
2018-19: Liberty, 349; Virginia, 353
2017-18: Liberty, 343; Virginia, 351
2016-17: Liberty, 342; Virginia 351
2015-16: Liberty, 345; Virginia, 348
Again, this is no coincidence. McKay coached at Virginia under Tony Bennett from 2009-15, brought with him UVA’s Pack Line defense and runs a methodical, motion offense with a heavy emphasis on spacing and 3-pointers.
We know Mizzou wants to run at a faster pace this year with its three veteran ball-handlers. Mizzou’s slowest adjusted tempo rate this year (68 possessions per 40 minutes) is still faster than Liberty’s fastest tempo rate (67), but the Tigers figure to push the pace in transition and use their athleticism to take the Flames out of their comfort zone. If the Flames manage to control the tempo of this game and limit Mizzou’s possessions, the Tigers can’t afford an ugly shooting night or the long scoring droughts we’ve seen over the years.
TILMON ON THE REBOUND?
It's a pivotal game for Jeremiah Tilmon. He got a quick third foul in the first minute of the second half at Wichita State. He played a season-low 18 points and scored a season-low seven points. Not a disastrous performance, and we stop short of calling it a foul-trouble relapse. But this should be a bounce-back game for the 6-10 senior center. Liberty doesn’t go taller than 6-7 in the starting lineup. The biggest player in the rotation is 6-9 Blake Preston, who’s more of a role player and not a major scoring threat. If Liberty’s smaller lineup gives the Tigers some problems, Martin can go smaller with Mitchell Smith or Parker Braun at the five position. But with Illinois and Kofi Cockburn looming Saturday, Tilmon could use a strong midweek performance to build on for Saturday.
MISSOURI vs. LIBERTY
When: 7:15 p.m.
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia
Series; Last meeting: Missouri leads 1-0; MU 87, Liberty 76, Dec. 19, 1994
Records: Missouri 3-0, Liberty 4-2
TV, radio: SEC Network, KTRS (550 AM)
About Missouri: Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers are 3-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season after last week’s wins over Oregon and Wichita State. … Senior guard Mark Smith was named SEC player of the week after averaging 17 points in the wins. He’s sixth in the SEC in scoring (17.3) and 3-point shooting (52.9%). The Tigers have the conference’s best assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.43.
About Liberty: After going 30-4 last season, the Flames already have two wins over SEC teams, Mississippi State and South Carolina. … Through six games, 59.8% of Liberty’s field goal attempts are from 3-point range, the highest percentage in the country. Five players have already attempted 20 3-pointers. … Darius McGhee leads Liberty with 16.3 points per game, while Chris Parker adds 10 points and 5.3 assists.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.