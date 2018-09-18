COLUMBIA, MO. • After witnessing the carnage up-close at Purdue, Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters knew what to expect when he flipped on the film of Saturday’s 40-37 victory.
“Any time you look up and, holy cow, they just threw for 570 yards, you know it’s not going to be good,” Walters said Tuesday, three days after the Tigers were part of history in West Lafayette, Ind. “There were good moments at times. We got a lot of key stops and stops in the red zone to make them kick field goals. But we ain’t been like that in a while. And the guys understand that.”
After two promising defensive performances to start the season, Walters’ defense came unglued at Purdue against an offense that surprised Mizzou’s staff with its one-dimensional approach. The Boilermakers passed the ball on 55 of their 71 offensive snaps, all but neutering a Mizzou defense that’s suffocated running plays this season. Instead, quarterback David Blough torched the Tigers’ secondary with play-action deep passes to his outside receivers and a steady stream of quick throws to his inside targets, slot receiver Rondale Moore and tight end Brycen Hopkins. His passing yardage ranked second all-time in Big Ten history.
Blough finished with 12 completions of 15 yards of more and had six for 30 yards or more.
Purdue’s game plan didn’t match Mizzou’s scouting report. Making matters worse, the Tigers were slow to adjust.
“It was a little frustrating because we knew what we were about to get and we couldn’t do anything about it,” Missouri coach Barry Odom said. “That’s not a very good feeling.”
“You watch and study film and their DNA the last two years is they’re pretty much 50-50 run-pass,” Walters said. “Obviously they were not that.”
In hindsight, Walters said, Mizzou could have played its third-down defensive package the whole game once Purdue made its intentions clear. On third down the Tigers replace two players from the defensive front seven with two extra defensive backs, playing with four cornerbacks and two safeties to defend the skies.
For all the yards the Tigers (3-0) allowed Saturday, Odom hasn’t lost faith in what he’s called the team’s best secondary in his three seasons as head coach. Missouri’s linebackers also struggled in zone defense against Purdue’s shorter throws. Mizzou’s pass rush rarely made Blough sweat in the pocket, much less made contact with the quarterback. He was sacked just once while completing 39 of 55 passes.
In other words, there wasn’t one phase of pass defense where the Tigers played marginally well.
“I still think we’ve got the opportunity on the back end to be pretty good,” Odom said. “Also, it’s 11 guys getting better. We’ve got to get a better pass rush. We’ve got to be better with our underneath cover zones with our linebackers on helping those guys out. You look at a couple clips from the other night and for some reason we were enthralled with looking at the quarterback.”
That’s why coaches and players harped on eye discipline Tuesday. Even though Purdue barely attempted to establish a running game, Blough’s fake handoffs had the Tigers entranced all night, giving his receivers extra time to get open downfield.
“Guys’ eyes were in the backfield on the quarterback and not having it on their assignment,” Walters said. “Some of that was the panic mode of getting stung. You’ve got to learn from it.”
“Guys got to go harder,” linebacker Terez Hall said. “They give you play-action, you’ve got to go from run to pass. You’ve got to move faster. You’ve got to want to do it. More effort. That’s what we’re emphasizing now. We’ve got to be able to see it faster.”
With No. 2 Georgia (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) visiting Columbia on Saturday, the secondary could be at full strength if junior cornerback DeMarkus Acy is back in the lineup after missing all but the first play of Saturday’s game with a concussion. Either way, Mizzou’s coverage in the secondary is only as good as the pressure up front. Through three games, the three-man rotation at defensive end hasn’t spent much time in the backfield. Sacks are more than welcome — Chris Turner, Tre Williams and Nate Anderson have combined for just 3.5 — but Mizzou would be thrilled with some semblance of disruption and pressure.
“You may not get a hit on the quarterback, but man, he’s got to feel the pressure a little bit,” Odom said. “We’ve got to get to that point. I think we can. I’m not going to give up hope on that.”
For that to happen, Odom’s staff might have to put more trust in freshman defensive ends Jatorian Hansford and Trajan Jeffcoat, who have seen minimal action through three weeks. Odom expects that to change soon.
Both are “days away” from playing more, Odom said.
“There were some things I saw today (in practice) not only on third downs, but they’ve got a chance to really start helping us on normal downs, too,” he said. “They’re both very explosive.”
Fortunately for Missouri’s defense, so is Missouri’s offense. Drew Lock and his collection of playmakers exceeded Purdue’s firepower Saturday, but that won’t happen every week. Not in the SEC.
“You can only have your offense bail you out so many times,” linebacker Cale Garrett said Tuesday. “We’re appreciative of what the offense did last week, but we always want to play better.”