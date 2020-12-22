Mizzou survives Bradley's upset bid on Tilmon's last-second basket

Mark Smith finished with nine points, seven coming from the foul line. Dru Smith was in foul trouble most of the night and finished with just six points.

The Tigers looked like they hadn’t played a game in 10 days, but shots weren’t going to fall easily against a Bradley team that came into the game with the nation’s third-best field goal percentage defense inside the 3-point arc.

Mizzou missed its first eight shots from the field and late in the half went through an 0-for-11 stretch over nearly six minutes. Bradley wasn’t much better, missing 17 of its first 19 shots.

The teams combined to make just 15 field goals and shot just 2 of 24 from 3-point range — with both baskets by Pinson. It didn’t help that Mizzou’s Dru Smith picked up two early fouls.

Bradley went ahead in the opening minutes of a second half that was back and forth. Kent finally connected on Bradley’s first 3-pointer eight minutes into the second half, putting the Braves ahead 34-32. By then, Dru Smith had a clear view from the bench with four fouls.

Elijah Childs’ three-point play with 5:04 left pushed the Braves back ahead by five. A minute later, the Braves took the biggest lead of the game by either team on a Ville Tahvanainen 3-pointer, 50-42, Bradley’s second basket from deep.

The Tigers clawed back by attacking the paint and getting the foul line. A couple Mark Smith free throws got the Tigers within two with 53 seconds left, and after a missed Bradley jumper the Tigers couldn’t get any closer. Mark Smith missed a 3-from the wing, Kent grabbed the rebound and was quickly fouled, setting up the fateful missed free throw that allowed Tilmon to deliver the winning points.

