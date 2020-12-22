Mizzou survives Bradley's upset bid on Tilmon's last-second basket

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A date with one of the nation’s best defensive teams after a 10-day break looked to be a bad combination for No. 14 Missouri on Wednesday.
But the Tigers found a way.
Mizzou fell behind Bradley with 12:23 left in the second half and trailed for the next 12:22 — until Jeremiah Tilmon saved the day in a 54-53 victory.
With 10 seconds left, Bradley’s Jayson Kent missed the front end of one-and-one free throws, giving Mizzou one last chance after a huge rebound by Dru Smith. The Tigers found Tilmon deep under the basket and the senior center tossed in the game-tying bucket to beat the buzzer and drew a foul with one second left. Tilmon’s free throw circled the rim and dropped in, giving the Tigers a one-point lead they’d preserve after a couple Bradley heaves.
The win clinched Mizzou’s perfect record going into Southeastern Confernce play, which begins next Wednesday when No. 8 Tennessee visits Mizzou Arena.
The Tigers (6-0) survived a horrid shooting night from 3-point range, making just 3 of 21, with Xavier Pinson accounting for all three as part of his game-high 15 points. Tilmon finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Playing for the first time since the Braggin’ Rights Game victory over Illinois on Dec. 12, and on the floor for the first time since climbing into the national rankings, the Tigers shot 25.4 percent overall and 14.3 percent from 3-point range, by far their worst clips of the season. That’s the program’s second-worst single-game 3-point percentage in four seasons under Cuonzo Martin, and the worst since the Tigers made 2 of 20 (10 percent) against Emporia State on Nov. 20, 2017.
Mark Smith finished with nine points, seven coming from the foul line. Dru Smith was in foul trouble most of the night and finished with just six points.
The Tigers looked like they hadn’t played a game in 10 days, but shots weren’t going to fall easily against a Bradley team that came into the game with the nation’s third-best field goal percentage defense inside the 3-point arc.
Mizzou missed its first eight shots from the field and late in the half went through an 0-for-11 stretch over nearly six minutes. Bradley wasn’t much better, missing 17 of its first 19 shots.
The teams combined to make just 15 field goals and shot just 2 of 24 from 3-point range — with both baskets by Pinson. It didn’t help that Mizzou’s Dru Smith picked up two early fouls.
Bradley went ahead in the opening minutes of a second half that was back and forth. Kent finally connected on Bradley’s first 3-pointer eight minutes into the second half, putting the Braves ahead 34-32. By then, Dru Smith had a clear view from the bench with four fouls.
Elijah Childs’ three-point play with 5:04 left pushed the Braves back ahead by five. A minute later, the Braves took the biggest lead of the game by either team on a Ville Tahvanainen 3-pointer, 50-42, Bradley’s second basket from deep.
The Tigers clawed back by attacking the paint and getting the foul line. A couple Mark Smith free throws got the Tigers within two with 53 seconds left, and after a missed Bradley jumper the Tigers couldn’t get any closer. Mark Smith missed a 3-from the wing, Kent grabbed the rebound and was quickly fouled, setting up the fateful missed free throw that allowed Tilmon to deliver the winning points.