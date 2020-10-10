Mizzou survives SEC shootout, stuns No. 17 LSU

LSU all but abandoned the running game in the first half and instead leaned heavily on quarterback Myles Brennan, who completed 13 of 22 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns. LSU running backs attempted just four rushing attempts and netted 0 yards.

SECOND QUARTER UPDATE

A second straight Mizzou turnover proved costly for Missouri, but the Tigers didn't wilt against the defending national champions. LSU sacked and stripped Connor Bazelak on third down early in the second quarter then converted the takeaway into a field goal and 24-21 lead.

But Mizzou came right back with its third 75-yard touchdown drive of the day, again showing off Eli Drinkwitz's innovative offense. A 14-yard shovel pass to tight end Niko Hea, after a series of dizzying pre-snap motions, got the ball into the red zone and a play later, wideout Jalen Knox took a handoff 16 yards to the end zone, cutting LSU's lead to 24-21.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz pulled out the tricks early against Louisiana State on Saturday.