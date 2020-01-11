Mizzou suspends freshman Mario McKinney indefinitely

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri freshman guard Mario McKinney was starting to earn more minutes in a crowded backcourt, but his status is uncertain for now: Before Saturday's victory over Florida, MU announced that McKinney was suspended indefinitely. Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin didn't give any reasons after MU's 91-75 victory.

Subscribe for complete Mizzou coverage Find all of Dave Matter's Mizzou coverage without the popups and surveys. Your subscription includes access to our daily e-edition and subscriber-only features. GET STARTED!

"He’s not part of the team right now," Martin said, "so I'll leave it at that."

The backup from Vashon High School in St. Louis has appeared in seven of MU's 14 games, averaging 2.6 points in eight minutes per game. McKinney played 10 minutes in MU's SEC opener last Saturday at Kentucky then just two minutes in Tuesday's loss to Tennessee. He sat out five straight games during nonconference play, including the Dec. 21 Braggin' Rights Game against Illinois in his hometown.

McKinney was not on the bench during MU's game but posted several messages on his Twitter account during the game, including a strangely timed retweet of Florida's official team account shortly before the game started, followed by another tweet that seemed to address his situation with the team.

Get our FREE e-newsletter: Dave Matter brings you the latest updates on the Mizzou sports scene.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



