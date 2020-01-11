Mizzou suspends freshman Mario McKinney indefinitely

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri freshman guard Mario McKinney was starting to earn more minutes in a crowded backcourt, but his status is uncertain for now: Before Saturday's victory over Florida, MU announced that McKinney was suspended indefinitely. Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin didn't give any reasons after MU's 91-75 victory.
"He’s not part of the team right now," Martin said, "so I'll leave it at that."
The backup from Vashon High School in St. Louis has appeared in seven of MU's 14 games, averaging 2.6 points in eight minutes per game. McKinney played 10 minutes in MU's SEC opener last Saturday at Kentucky then just two minutes in Tuesday's loss to Tennessee. He sat out five straight games during nonconference play, including the Dec. 21 Braggin' Rights Game against Illinois in his hometown.
TV, radio • SEC Network (Dave Neal, Joe Kleine), KTRS (550 AM).
Point spread • Florida by 2.5.
KenPom projection • Florida 63, Missouri 62.
NET rankings • Florida No. 40; Missouri No. 70.
About Florida • The Gators needed their biggest comeback in team history to outlast Alabama in double overtime 104-98 last Saturday, erasing a 21-point deficit. Florida won at South Carolina 81-68 on Tuesday. . . . Coach Mike White is 99-57 in his fifth season at Florida. . . . The Gators dropped nonconference games to Florida State, Connecticut, Butler and Utah State. . . .Kerry Blackshear, a 6-foot-10 graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, was the preseason choice for SEC player of the year and leads the Gators with 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds. . . . Sophomore Andrew Nembhard is making his case to be the SEC’s best point guard. In two SEC games he’s averaged 23 points and seven assists. . . . Florida has won four straight in the series.
About Missouri • The Tigers are coming off Tuesday’s 69-59 loss to Tennessee and will be without junior center Jeremiah Tilmon, who’s considered “day to day” because of a stress fracture in his left foot. He has missed two of MU’s last three games. . . . Freshman forward Tray Jackson scored a career-high 11 points in only nine minutes against Tennessee. . . . It’s essential the Tigers get points from sophomore guard Javon Pickett. He’s averaging 10 points in MU’s wins and 3.7 in MU’s losses.