Mizzou swaps opponents for Saturday, playing Vanderbilt instead of Arkansas

Vanderbilt was scheduled to play Tennessee on Saturday, but that game is now postponed to a later date. The Volunteers will now have a bye Saturday.

For now, the league's rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 teams to play all of its 10 games this season.

“As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible.”

Earlier this month, the SEC enacted a new fail safe policy stating that all games scheduled after Nov. 21 would be subject to weekly evaluation in order to reschedule games that have been postponed.