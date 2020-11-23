Mizzou swaps opponents for Saturday, playing Vanderbilt instead of Arkansas

Another Missouri football game is moving off the calendar. Instead of playing host to Arkansas on Saturday, the Tigers will play Vanderbilt at Memorial Stadium, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday evening.
The Mizzou-Arkansas matchup is instead postponed because of a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within the Arkansas program. No makeup date has been announced for the game.
Mizzou (3-3) and Vanderbilt (0-7) will kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network. The Tigers and Commodores were originally scheduled to play on Oct. 17, but that game was tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 when Vandy's roster was depleted by injuries and COVID cases and contact tracing. Both MU and Vandy have gone through extended two-week breaks this season because of roster shortages related to COVID cases and players in quarantine for contact tracing.
Mizzou has asked fans to use their Game 2 tickets for the original Vanderbilt game on Oct. 17 for Saturday's rescheduled game. Tickets designated for Game 5 will work for the Arkansas game, once that's scheduled.
Mizzou did not have any positive cases come up in Sunday's round of COVID tests, a source said. Mizzou had only 52 available scholarship players for Saturday's win at South Carolina but expects to have several players who missed Saturday's game return from contact tracing this week.
Vanderbilt was scheduled to play Tennessee on Saturday, but that game is now postponed to a later date. The Volunteers will now have a bye Saturday.
For now, the league's rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 teams to play all of its 10 games this season.
“As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible.”
Earlier this month, the SEC enacted a new fail safe policy stating that all games scheduled after Nov. 21 would be subject to weekly evaluation in order to reschedule games that have been postponed.
For now, after hosting Vanderbilt this week, Mizzou is scheduled to play at Mississippi State on Dec. 5. Then the Tigers have two open Saturdays to play its final two opponents, Georgia and Arkansas. Dec. 12 was designated as the SEC's universal bye week to give teams a place to land postponed games. Dec. 19 is the day of the SEC championship game in Atlanta, but the league has revised policy allowing teams that aren't playing for the championship to reschedule games for that day.
Earlier Monday, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman signaled that his team could be close to the SEC roster thresholds. Pittman missed Arkansas' game at Florida two weeks ago while recovering from COVID. The Razorbacks played with a reported 56 available scholarship players in Saturday's loss to Louisiana State.
"Can we get a guy or two back? Sure. I think the timeline has been that we could possibly get one, two guys back," Pittman told reporters during his virtual press conference. "But then you've got to look into injuries, yesterday's test and all those things. Certainly our numbers aren't any better than what they were Saturday."
Pittman "and I are disappointed that we could not find a viable path for our student-athletes to safely compete at Missouri this weekend," Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek tweeted. "We will use this week as an opportunity to get healthy again and we look forward to playing Alabama and Missouri to end the season."
