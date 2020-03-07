Mizzou takes down Crimson Tide in home finale

Back home one last time at Mizzou Arena, the Missouri Tigers closed the regular season with a 69-50 win over Alabama on Saturday to keep hope alive for a first-round bye in next week's Southeastern Conference tournament.

With 10,047 on hand, the Tigers finished the regular season 15-16 and 7-11 in the SEC. Their seeding in the conference tournament will depend on Saturday's Arkansas-Texas A&M game and Ole Miss-Mississippi State game. Should the Tigers land the No. 10 seed they won't begin play in Nashville until Thursday's second round against the No. 7 seed.

After missing 13 of their first 14 3-pointers, the Tigers turned their attention toward the rim and Alabama's mounting fouls and attacked the paint over and over to gain control for good. A 10-0 Mizzou run put the Tigers in front midway through the second half, followed by an 11-2 surge that buried the Crimson Tide for good.

Mitchell Smith's corner 3-pointer gave the Tigers their first double-digit lead at 56-44, and Mark Smith broke out of his shooting slump with three more 3s in the closing minutes. Mark Smith led the Tigers with 17 points, while Dru Smith finished with 13 and Mitchell Smith with 10.

The story of the day was Alabama's offense - or its absence. The Tide came into the game leading the SEC with 83.2 points per game. The fewest they've scored all season was 67. But the Tigers held Alabama to 5 of 19 from 3-point range and outscored the Tide in the paint 28-18.