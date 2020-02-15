Mizzou takes down No. 11 Auburn behind career days from Pinson, Smith

Auburn made a big splash in 2014 hiring Pearl, who was fresh off an NCAA show-cause penalty from his wildly successful time at Tennessee, but after three disappointing seasons Auburn broke through with 26 wins his fourth season and tied for the SEC regular-season championship. A year later, Auburn reached its first Final Four and had Virginia on the ropes in the national semifinal.

In Auburn’s case, patience — plus recruiting — paid off.

Martin isn’t exactly the president of the Pearl Fan Club. He's never spoken critically of Pearl, but remember, when Tennessee fans launched a petition in 2016 to jettison Martin from Knoxville, they wanted the school to rehire Pearl. But Missouri’s coach can acknowledge the program-building that’s taken place at Auburn.

“I think what happens is, obviously, recruiting is very important,” Martin said. “You talk culture of your program and you build that. You get the right pieces in your program. Then I think … it’s always one or two guys (join the team) and a program just shifts. One or two guys. They can come in as freshmen or come in as juniors, whatever it is. Or a guy grows into the next season and then they rally the troops and guys follow one or two person’s lead. I don't think it takes a whole roster of guys. I’ve always said you want to avoid major injuries for key guys.