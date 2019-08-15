COLUMBIA, Mo. — Barry Odom provided an injury update after Thursday’s practice and, unfortunately, it’s bad news for one of the better stories in camp. Junior tight end Brendan Scales underwent surgery Thursday morning for a broken bone in his foot, the fifth metatarsal, he suffered Wednesday, Odom said. He’s expected to miss six to eight weeks.
Scales had been working with the first-team offense while starter Albert Okwuegbunam and top backup Daniel Parker Jr. nursed injuries. The fourth-year junior from St. Louis and Lafayette High had climbed the depth chart and carved out a role in the rotation. That climb is on pause for now.
“I hate it because he had made up so much ground and was really going to help us,” Odom said. “I hate it for the kid because he was really turning the corner."
Okwuegbunam was limited again Thursday while recovering from the sprained right knee he suffered last week. “I think he's a lot closer to being 100 percent than not,” Odom said.
Parker returned to most drills Thursday after hurting his shoulder in practice earlier in the week.
Defensive end Tre Williams has been out with some pain in his left shoulder, the same shoulder he had repaired previously, Odom said. “If we would play Saturday he would play,” Odom said.
Slot receiver Johnathon Johnson has been out of action with a sprained toe on his right foot. Johnson is the team’s most experienced receiver, but the Tigers have two experienced backups in the slot in Barrett Banister and Dominic Gicinto.
Odom called the toe injury “very, very minor.”
“But still, the explosion he has coming in and out of breaks we've got to manage that to make sure it doesn’t get out of control,” Odom said.
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, another starter, sat out most drills Thursday because of soreness, Odom said. Odom indicated Elliott would be back for Saturday’s closed scrimmage. “We want to get more out of him Saturday than today,” Odom said.
Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat remains out of action with a sprained elbow suffered on the first day of camp nearly two weeks ago. “He still would be day to day, maybe more week to week than day to day, but we're making good progress,” Odom said.
Backup D-tackle Chris Daniels has been spending most of his time at practice working on conditioning. “He’s on the same plan I’m on: weight loss,” Odom said. “We’re trying to get him in that position.”
With the issues at tight end, freshman Niko Hea (CBC) can forget about taking a redshirt this season. Odom said he’d be “really surprised” if Hea “doesn't play the entire season.”
Look for more updates later today.