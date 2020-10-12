Mizzou-Vanderbilt football game postponed

The Missouri football team's homecoming game scheduled for Saturday against Vanderbilt will be postponed for reasons related to Vandy's depleted roster because of COVID-19 cases, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.
The came is being tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 "due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements," the league said.
This is the first SEC game postponed for reasons related to COVID-19 but the second straight Mizzou game to be rescheduled. This past Saturday's game against Louisiana State was moved from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Columbia to avoid any issues from Hurricane Delta.
Vanderbilt (0-3) played Saturday's game against South Carolina with only 56 scholarship players. The SEC's coronavirus protocols allow teams to postpone games if they have fewer than 53 scholarship players available. Vanderbilt has also several injuries and, like Mizzou, had six players opt out for the 2020 season because of COVID-19.
“The league and universities have been prepared for the likelihood of disruptions within the season while we all navigate the various challenges and complexities of competing during a global pandemic. As always, we are committed to taking whatever steps necessary for the health and safety of our students and community,” Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletics director Candice Lee said.
“While we share in the disappointment that this Saturday’s game will be postponed, our program is deeply appreciative of the tireless efforts put forth by student-athletes, university officials, conference administrators and medical experts who have risen to the challenge of helping us navigate these unprecedented circumstances,” Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason. “The safety and well-being of our student-athletes will remain a top priority as we continue the season, and we look forward to returning to competition.”
Mizzou (1-2) has had its own share of roster challenges with the virus and played without six players in Saturday's win over Louisiana State.
The SEC's COVID-19 protocols require close contacts of anyone who tests positive to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days and define close contacts as anyone who's within six feet of the infected person for more than 15 minutes.
Saturday's game was originally scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start at Memorial Stadium on SEC Network. When the SEC revised the schedule this fall, it pushed back the conference championship game to Dec. 19 to leave open a universal bye week on Dec. 12 in case teams needed to reschedule a game impacted by the virus.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.