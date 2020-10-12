Mizzou-Vanderbilt football game postponed

The Missouri football team's homecoming game scheduled for Saturday against Vanderbilt will be postponed for reasons related to Vandy's depleted roster because of COVID-19 cases, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The came is being tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 "due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements," the league said.

This is the first SEC game postponed for reasons related to COVID-19 but the second straight Mizzou game to be rescheduled. This past Saturday's game against Louisiana State was moved from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Columbia to avoid any issues from Hurricane Delta.

Vanderbilt (0-3) played Saturday's game against South Carolina with only 56 scholarship players. The SEC's coronavirus protocols allow teams to postpone games if they have fewer than 53 scholarship players available. Vanderbilt has also several injuries and, like Mizzou, had six players opt out for the 2020 season because of COVID-19.