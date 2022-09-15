 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian football game time, online live stream

Louisiana Tech Missouri Football

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook catches a snap during the third quarter of an NCAA football game against Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

 Colin E Braley

The Missouri and Abilene Christian University football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 17. 

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 1-1 overall. Most recently, Kansas State defeated Missouri 40-12 on Sept. 10. 

ACU enters the contest 2-0 overall. On Sept. 10, Abilene Christian defeated Prairie View A&M 21-13. 

How to watch Mizzou vs. ACU football on live stream

Louisiana Tech Missouri Football

Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat (8) runs down the field for a 35-yard touchdown against Louisiana Tech during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 17

Location: Columbia, Missouri 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+/SECN+)

ESPN+ broadcasters are scheduled to be Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Dave Steckel (analyst). 

Online radio broadcast: ACU radio broadcast | Mizzou radio broadcast 

Mizzou terrestrial radio broadcast: KTGR-AM 1580, KTGR-FM 105.1

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Keith Patterson is the Abilene Christian University football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

