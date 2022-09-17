Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian football officials, referee, umpires, judges

The Abilene Christian University football team made the trip to
Missouri for a non-conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 17. Mizzou comes into the matchup 1-1 overall. Most recently, Kansas State defeated Missouri 40-12 on Sept. 10. Mizzou opened the season with a 52-24 win against Louisiana Tech.
ACU enters the contest 2-0 overall. On Sept. 10, Abilene Christian defeated Prairie View A&M 21-13.
This is the first meeting between the two programs. Entering Saturday, Mizzou is 168-71-8 in non-conference home games.
Quick hits: Pujols clouts 696th homer to tie for fourth all-time as Cardinals rally to win Missouri vs. ACU football officials
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) is unable to catch a pass as he is pressured by Louisiana Tech defensive back Reginald Johnson Jr., left, during the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Colin E Braley
The officials for the Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian University football game on Saturday, Sept. 17 are:
Referee: Steve Marlowe Umpire: Brent Sowell Linesman: Ralph Green Line judge: Marc Bovos Back judge: Ron Turner Field judge: Andy Britton Side judge: Justin Larrew Center judge: Marc Curles Keith Patterson is the Abilene Christian University football head coach. Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
