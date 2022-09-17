 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian football officials, referee, umpires, judges

Florida Missouri Football

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks with the referee during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Abilene Christian University football team made the trip to Missouri for a non-conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 17. 

Mizzou comes into the matchup 1-1 overall. Most recently, Kansas State defeated Missouri 40-12 on Sept. 10. Mizzou opened the season with a 52-24 win against Louisiana Tech

ACU enters the contest 2-0 overall. On Sept. 10, Abilene Christian defeated Prairie View A&M 21-13.

This is the first meeting between the two programs. Entering Saturday, Mizzou is 168-71-8 in non-conference home games. 

Missouri vs. ACU football officials

Louisiana Tech Missouri Football

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) is unable to catch a pass as he is pressured by Louisiana Tech defensive back Reginald Johnson Jr., left, during the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

The officials for the Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian University football game on Saturday, Sept. 17 are: 

  • Referee: Steve Marlowe
  • Umpire: Brent Sowell
  • Linesman: Ralph Green
  • Line judge: Marc Bovos
  • Back judge: Ron Turner
  • Field judge: Andy Britton
  • Side judge: Justin Larrew
  • Center judge: Marc Curles

Keith Patterson is the Abilene Christian University football head coach. Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

