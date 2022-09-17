Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian football officials, referee, umpires, judges

The Abilene Christian University football team made the trip to Missouri for a non-conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 1-1 overall. Most recently, Kansas State defeated Missouri 40-12 on Sept. 10. Mizzou opened the season with a 52-24 win against Louisiana Tech.

ACU enters the contest 2-0 overall. On Sept. 10, Abilene Christian defeated Prairie View A&M 21-13.

This is the first meeting between the two programs. Entering Saturday, Mizzou is 168-71-8 in non-conference home games.

Missouri vs. ACU football officials

The officials for the Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian University football game on Saturday, Sept. 17 are:

Referee: Steve Marlowe

Umpire: Brent Sowell

Linesman: Ralph Green

Line judge: Marc Bovos

Back judge: Ron Turner

Field judge: Andy Britton

Side judge: Justin Larrew

Center judge: Marc Curles

Keith Patterson is the Abilene Christian University football head coach. Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.