Mizzou vs. Abilene Christian football video highlights, score

The Missouri and Abilene Christian University football teams meet for a non-conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Missouri leads ACU 14-3 in the second quarter.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 1-1 overall. Most recently, Kansas State defeated Missouri 40-12 on Sept. 10.

ACU enters the contest 2-0 overall. On Sept. 10, Abilene Christian defeated Prairie View A&M 21-13.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Mizzou's Brady Cook to Dominic Lovett touchdown pass

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Lovett with 4:47 left in the first quarter. Following the Harrison Mevis extra point, Mizzou led ACU 14-3.

Mizzou's Luther Burden III punt return touchdown

Missouri's Luther Burden III returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown with 13:43 left in the first quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Mizzou led ACU 7-0.

Mizzou football arrives for ACU game

Members of the Missouri football team arrive to face Abilene Christian on Saturday morning.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Keith Patterson is the Abilene Christian University football head coach.

