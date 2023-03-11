The Alabama and Missouri men's basketball teams meet in the 2023 Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 11.

Alabama leads Mizzou 62-53 with 3:40 left in the second half.

No. 1 seed Alabama entered the matchup 27-5 overall. Most recently, Alabama defeated No. 9-seeded Mississippi State 72-49 on Friday in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.

No. 4 seed Mizzou came into the contest 24-8 overall. On Friday, Mizzou beat No. 5-seeded Tennessee 79-71 in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.

The winner advances to the SEC tournament championship game at noon CT on Sunday, March 12.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Alabama's Mark Sears 3-pointer

Alabama guard Mark Sears hit a right-corner 3-pointer with 6:19 left in the second half. Sears' basket put Alabama up 57-48 vs. Missouri.

Mizou's D'Moi Hodge buzzer-beating 3-pointer

😳 D’MOI HODGE WITH A CIRCUS SHOT



(via @espn)



pic.twitter.com/hgkCJPoshM — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 11, 2023

Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge hit a 3-pointer in the right corner with 1.8 seconds left in the first half. Hodge's shot cut the Alabama lead to 31-29 vs. Mizzou.

Mizzou's DeAndre Gholston 3-pointer

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 2:52 left in the first half. Gholston's basket cut the Alabama lead to 26-22 vs. Missouri.

Alabama's Nick Pringle dunk

Alabama forward Nick Pringle got a dunk via a lob pass from Jahvon Quinerly with 5:36 left in the first half. Pringle's dunk put Alabama up 24-14 vs. Missouri.

Mizzou's Nick Honor 3-pointer

Missouri guard Nick Honor hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 8:58 left in the first half. Honor's basket cut the Alabama lead to 13-12 vs. Mizzou.

Alabama's Charles Bediako dunk

Alabama center Charles Bediako made a dunk off a lob pass from Jahvon Quinerly with 16:04 left in the first half. Bediako's dunk tied the game 5-5 with Missouri.

Mizzou's DeAndre Gholston drive, three-point play

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston drove for a basket and was fouled with 16:18 left in the first half. Gholston made the ensuing free throw to put Mizzou up 5-3 vs. Alabama.

Mizzou's Kobe Brown steal, dunk

Missouri forward Kobe Brown stole the ball from Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly, and Brown took it for a dunk with 19:11 left in the first half. Brown's dunk put Mizzou up 2-0 vs. Alabama.

Close 1 of 9 Alabama guard Nimari Burnett (25) and Missouri forward Noah Carter vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) shoots over Missouri guard Nick Honor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) fends off Alabama forward Nick Pringle during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard Sean East II shoots over Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) An Alabama fan, who had a T-shirt custom made, takes his seat before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri forward Noah Carter dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) drives on Alabama guard Dominick Welch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) drives on Alabama forward Noah Gurley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) reacts after sinking a 3-pointer as Kobe Brown, right, and D'Moi Hodge look on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) A look at Mizzou vs. Alabama basketball in the 2023 SEC tournament Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Alabama men's basketball game in the 2023 SEC tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 11. 1 of 9 Alabama guard Nimari Burnett (25) and Missouri forward Noah Carter vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) shoots over Missouri guard Nick Honor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) fends off Alabama forward Nick Pringle during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard Sean East II shoots over Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) An Alabama fan, who had a T-shirt custom made, takes his seat before an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri forward Noah Carter dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) drives on Alabama guard Dominick Welch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri forward Noah Carter (35) drives on Alabama forward Noah Gurley (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) reacts after sinking a 3-pointer as Kobe Brown, right, and D'Moi Hodge look on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Nate Oats is the Alabama men's basketball head coach.