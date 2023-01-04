Mizzou vs. Arkansas basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri men's basketball teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Arkansas leads Missouri 58-52 with 7:25 left in the second half.

Mizzou came into the matchup 12-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri defeated Kentucky 89-75 on Dec. 28.

The Arkansas Razorbacks entered the contest 11-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. On Dec. 28, LSU beat Arkansas 60-57.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Mizzou's Noah Carter lob pass to Aidan Shaw

Missouri forward Noah Carter threw a lob pass to Aidan Shaw for a dunk with 11:00 left in the second half. Shaw's dunk tied the game 46-46 with Arkansas.

Arkansas' Ricky Council IV fast-break dunk

HES DOING IT ALL pic.twitter.com/5PXcOMDBWT — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 5, 2023

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV got a fast-break dunk on an assist from Anthony Black with 14:54 left in the second half. Council's basket cut the Mizzou lead to 42-41 vs. Arkansas.

Arkansas' Joseph Pinion 3-pointer

JOEY 🅿️ CORNER 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/w18D7z5NUr — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 5, 2023

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Joseph Pinion hit a left-corner 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the first half. Pinion's basket cut the Mizzou lead to 34-27 vs. Arkansas.

Mizzou's D'Moi Hodge steal, layup

Relentless pressure as @Dmoi_VI with the steal and the layup! Tigers lead the Razorbacks by 1⃣6⃣!!#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/wGxQv9yxls — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 5, 2023

Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge stole the ball from Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV, and Hodge took it for a layup with 9:47 left in the first half. Hodge's basket put Mizzou up 24-8 vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Mizzou's DeAndre Gholston 3-pointer

.@DreeGholston4 beats the buzzer for a 👌 and Mizzou continues to add to its lead!!#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/vvGFC32qKt — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 5, 2023

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 10:25 left in the first half. Gholston's basket put Mizzou up 21-8 vs. Arkansas.

Arkansas' Ricky Council IV 3-pointer

Share the ball and good things happen pic.twitter.com/XRhrfOay68 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 5, 2023

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 14:10 left in the first half. Council's basket cut the Mizzou lead to 14-8 vs. Arkansas.

Mizzou's Noah Carter blocked shot

Missouri forward Noah Carter blocked the shot of Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV with 15:51 left in the first half.

Close 1 of 5 Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) tries to get past Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh (13) as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) and Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) defends against Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III (13) shoots a three point shot against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) tries to get past Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) A look at Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 1 of 5 Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) tries to get past Arkansas guard Jordan Walsh (13) as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) and Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) defends against Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III (13) shoots a three point shot against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) tries to get past Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Eric Musselman is the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball head coach. Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.