Mizzou vs. Arkansas basketball video highlights, score, live updates

Missouri Wichita St Basketball

Wichita State's Shaman Scott, middle, gets the ball stolen by Missouri's Tre Gomillion, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

 Travis Heying

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri men's basketball teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Arkansas leads Missouri 58-52 with 7:25 left in the second half. 

Mizzou came into the matchup 12-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri defeated Kentucky 89-75 on Dec. 28. 

The Arkansas Razorbacks entered the contest 11-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. On Dec. 28, LSU beat Arkansas 60-57.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Mizzou's Noah Carter lob pass to Aidan Shaw

Missouri forward Noah Carter threw a lob pass to Aidan Shaw for a dunk with 11:00 left in the second half. Shaw's dunk tied the game 46-46 with Arkansas. 

Arkansas' Ricky Council IV fast-break dunk

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV got a fast-break dunk on an assist from Anthony Black with 14:54 left in the second half. Council's basket cut the Mizzou lead to 42-41 vs. Arkansas. 

Arkansas' Joseph Pinion 3-pointer

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Joseph Pinion hit a left-corner 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the first half. Pinion's basket cut the Mizzou lead to 34-27 vs. Arkansas. 

Mizzou's D'Moi Hodge steal, layup

Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge stole the ball from Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV, and Hodge took it for a layup with 9:47 left in the first half. Hodge's basket put Mizzou up 24-8 vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Mizzou's DeAndre Gholston 3-pointer

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 10:25 left in the first half. Gholston's basket put Mizzou up 21-8 vs. Arkansas. 

Arkansas' Ricky Council IV 3-pointer

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 14:10 left in the first half. Council's basket cut the Mizzou lead to 14-8 vs. Arkansas. 

Mizzou's Noah Carter blocked shot

Missouri forward Noah Carter blocked the shot of Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV with 15:51 left in the first half. 

A look at Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 

Eric Musselman is the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball head coach. Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. 

