Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football video highlights, score, live updates

The Missouri and Arkansas Razorbacks football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Friday, Nov. 25.

Missouri leads Arkansas 17-14 in the second quarter.

Mizzou entered the contest 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri defeated New Mexico State 45-14 on Saturday.

Arkansas came into the matchup 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. On Saturday, the Arkansas Razorbacks beat Ole Miss 42-27.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Mizzou's Brady Cook touchdown run

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook ran 9 yards for a touchdown with 14:56 left in the second quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri led Arkansas 17-7.

Mizzou's Cody Schrader touchdown run

Missouri running back Cody Schrader ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 2:56 left in the first quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri led Arkansas 10-7.

Arkansas' KJ Jefferson touchdown run

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 5:26 left in the first quarter. After the Cam Little extra point, Arkansas led Missouri 7-3.

Mizzou's Harrison Mevis 40-yard field goal

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis made a 40-yard field goal with 9:34 left in the first quarter that put Mizzou up 3-0 vs. Arkansas.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.