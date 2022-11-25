Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football video highlights, score, live updates

The Missouri and Arkansas Razorbacks football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Friday, Nov. 25.
Missouri leads Arkansas 17-14 in the second quarter.
Mizzou entered the contest 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri defeated New Mexico State 45-14 on Saturday.
Arkansas came into the matchup 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. On Saturday, the Arkansas Razorbacks beat Ole Miss 42-27.
People are also reading…
Check out the top plays from the game.
Mizzou's Brady Cook touchdown run
Seems appropriate Brady Cook would score on Thanksgiving weekend. pic.twitter.com/1DWJuX634U— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 25, 2022
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook ran 9 yards for a touchdown with 14:56 left in the second quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri led Arkansas 17-7.
Mizzou's Cody Schrader touchdown run
Schrader takes the handoff and scampers into the end zone to make things 10-7 in favor of Mizzou! His eighth score of the year.— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 25, 2022
📺 CBS#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/TSyX2rkyCg
Missouri running back Cody Schrader ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 2:56 left in the first quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri led Arkansas 10-7.
Arkansas' KJ Jefferson touchdown run
Walk in the park pic.twitter.com/aLfeJzA261— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 25, 2022
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 5:26 left in the first quarter. After the Cam Little extra point, Arkansas led Missouri 7-3.
Mizzou's Harrison Mevis 40-yard field goal
The 🎥 from CBS ... #MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/iPZtKrHJCi— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 25, 2022
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis made a 40-yard field goal with 9:34 left in the first quarter that put Mizzou up 3-0 vs. Arkansas.
Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.