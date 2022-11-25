 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football video highlights, score, live updates

Missouri Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Missouri defensive back Marcus Scott II, 24, runs onto the field during warmups before the Tigers' game against Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

 Jordan Opp

The Missouri and Arkansas Razorbacks football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Friday, Nov. 25. 

Missouri leads Arkansas 17-14 in the second quarter.

Mizzou entered the contest 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri defeated New Mexico State 45-14 on Saturday. 

Arkansas came into the matchup 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. On Saturday, the Arkansas Razorbacks beat Ole Miss 42-27.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Mizzou's Brady Cook touchdown run

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook ran 9 yards for a touchdown with 14:56 left in the second quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri led Arkansas 17-7. 

Mizzou's Cody Schrader touchdown run

Missouri running back Cody Schrader ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 2:56 left in the first quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri led Arkansas 10-7.

Arkansas' KJ Jefferson touchdown run

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 5:26 left in the first quarter. After the Cam Little extra point, Arkansas led Missouri 7-3. 

Mizzou's Harrison Mevis 40-yard field goal

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis made a 40-yard field goal with 9:34 left in the first quarter that put Mizzou up 3-0 vs. Arkansas. 

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sam Pittman is the Arkansas Razorbacks football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

