Mizzou vs. Auburn football officials, referee, umpire, judges

The Missouri football team made the trip to Auburn for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Auburn enters the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17.

The game is the SEC opener for both Auburn and Missouri.

Auburn vs. Missouri football officials

The officials for the Auburn vs. Mizzou football game on Saturday, Sept. 24 are:

Referee: Jason Autrey

Umpire: Walt Hill

Linesman: Stephen Ray

Line judge: Chuck Rice

Back judge: Martin Hankins

Field judge: Allen Nicholson

Side judge: Brandon Spencer

Center judge: Chris Snead

Entering Saturday, Auburn leads the all-time series 2-1 vs. Missouri. Saturday is the programs' first meeting in Auburn, Alabama.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou Tigers football head coach. Bryan Harsin is the Auburn Tigers football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.