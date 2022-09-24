Mizzou vs. Auburn football officials, referee, umpire, judges

The game is the SEC opener for both Auburn and Missouri.
Auburn vs. Missouri football officials
The officials for the Auburn vs. Mizzou football game on Saturday, Sept. 24 are:
Referee: Jason Autrey
Umpire: Walt Hill
Linesman: Stephen Ray
Line judge: Chuck Rice
Back judge: Martin Hankins
Field judge: Allen Nicholson
Side judge: Brandon Spencer
Center judge: Chris Snead
Entering Saturday, Auburn leads the all-time series 2-1 vs. Missouri. Saturday is the programs' first meeting in Auburn, Alabama.
1 of 10
Missouri Auburn Football
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, talks with Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, right, and his wife, Kess Harsin, before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Finley is out for the season with an injury. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin waves to fans as he walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Finley is out for the season with an injury. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kess walk the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kess walk the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
A look at Mizzou vs. Auburn football on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Auburn football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Auburn, Alabama.
1 of 10
Missouri Auburn Football
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, talks with Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, right, and his wife, Kess Harsin, before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Missouri Auburn Football
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Finley is out for the season with an injury. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Missouri Auburn Football
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin waves to fans as he walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Missouri Auburn Football
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Missouri Auburn Football
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Finley is out for the season with an injury. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Missouri Auburn Football
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kess walk the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Missouri Auburn Football
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Missouri Auburn Football
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Missouri Auburn Football
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kess walk the field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Missouri Auburn Football
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his wife Kess before the start of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Missouri Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) runs with the ball as Abilene Christian linebacker Ethan Taite (35) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)