 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Mizzou vs. Auburn football officials, referee, umpire, judges

  • 0
Abilene Christian Missouri Football

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) runs with the ball as Abilene Christian linebacker Ethan Taite (35) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

The Missouri football team made the trip to Auburn for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24. 

Auburn enters the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17.

People are also reading…

The game is the SEC opener for both Auburn and Missouri. 

Auburn vs. Missouri football officials

San Jose St Auburn Football

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against San Jose State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The officials for the Auburn vs. Mizzou football game on Saturday, Sept. 24 are: 

  • Referee: Jason Autrey
  • Umpire: Walt Hill
  • Linesman: Stephen Ray
  • Line judge: Chuck Rice
  • Back judge: Martin Hankins
  • Field judge: Allen Nicholson
  • Side judge: Brandon Spencer
  • Center judge: Chris Snead

Entering Saturday, Auburn leads the all-time series 2-1 vs. Missouri. Saturday is the programs' first meeting in Auburn, Alabama. 

A look at Mizzou vs. Auburn football on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Auburn football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Auburn, Alabama. 

1 of 10

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou Tigers football head coach. Bryan Harsin is the Auburn Tigers football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.  

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Coach Berube discusses the Blues' first preseason game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News