Mizzou vs. Florida Gators football officials, referee, umpire, judges

Georgia Missouri Football

Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) reacts after kicking a field goal during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

 Colin E Braley

The Missouri football team made the trip to face the Florida Gators in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 8. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET. 

Mizzou enters the contest 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 1, Georgia beat Missouri 26-22.

Florida comes into the matchup 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. Most recently, the UF Gators defeated Eastern Washington 52-17 on Sunday.

Entering Saturday, Missouri leads the all-time series 6-5 vs. the UF Gators. 

Mizzou vs. UF Gators football officials

Bulldogs 26, Tigers 22

University of Missouri defensive back Marcus Clarke fields a kick during warmups on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

The officials for the Missouri vs. Florida Gators football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 are: 

  • Referee: David Smith
  • Umpire: Paul Myers
  • Linesman: Johnny Crawford
  • Line judge: Michael Taylor
  • Back judge: Paul Schardein
  • Field judge: Raymond Tate III
  • Side judge: Bryan Murphy
  • Center judge: Eddie Allbritton 
  • Replay: xxx

A look at Mizzou vs. Florida Gators football on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Florida Gators football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Florida. 

Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach. Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

News