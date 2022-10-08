Mizzou vs. Florida Gators football officials, referee, umpire, judges

The
Missouri football team made the trip to face the Florida Gators in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 8. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.
Mizzou enters the contest 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 1,
Georgia beat Missouri 26-22.
Florida comes into the matchup 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. Most recently, the UF Gators defeated Eastern Washington 52-17 on Sunday.
Entering Saturday,
Missouri leads the all-time series 6-5 vs. the UF Gators. Mizzou vs. UF Gators football officials
University of Missouri defensive back Marcus Clarke fields a kick during warmups on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
The officials for the Missouri vs. Florida Gators football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 are:
Referee: David Smith Umpire: Paul Myers Linesman: Johnny Crawford Line judge: Michael Taylor Back judge: Paul Schardein Field judge: Raymond Tate III Side judge: Bryan Murphy Center judge: Eddie Allbritton Replay: xxx
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, and Florida head coach Billy Napier talk at midfield before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach. Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
