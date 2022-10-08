Mizzou vs. Florida Gators football officials, referee, umpire, judges

The Missouri football team made the trip to face the Florida Gators in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 8. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Mizzou enters the contest 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 1, Georgia beat Missouri 26-22.

Florida comes into the matchup 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. Most recently, the UF Gators defeated Eastern Washington 52-17 on Sunday.

Entering Saturday, Missouri leads the all-time series 6-5 vs. the UF Gators.

Mizzou vs. UF Gators football officials

The officials for the Missouri vs. Florida Gators football game on Saturday, Oct. 8 are:

Referee: David Smith

Umpire: Paul Myers

Linesman: Johnny Crawford

Line judge: Michael Taylor

Back judge: Paul Schardein

Field judge: Raymond Tate III

Side judge: Bryan Murphy

Center judge: Eddie Allbritton

Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach. Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach.

