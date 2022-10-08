Mizzou vs. Florida Gators football video highlights, live updates, score

The
Missouri and Florida Gators football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Florida leads Mizzou 10-7 in the second quarter.
Missouri entered the contest 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 1, Georgia beat Missouri 26-22.
Florida came into the matchup 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. Most recently, the UF Gators defeated Eastern Washington 52-17 on Sunday.
Check out the top plays from the game.
UF's Jaydon Hill returns interception for touchdown
Florida Gators cornerback
Jaydon Hill intercepted a pass by Missouri quarterback Brady Cook at the Mizzou 49-yard line. Hill returned the interception 49 yards for a touchdown with 1:01 left in the first quarter. After the extra point by Adam Mihalek, Florida led Mizzou 10-0. Mizzou arrives to face UF Gators
Members of the Missouri football team arrive for their game against the Florida Gators.
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, and Florida head coach Billy Napier talk at midfield before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach. Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.