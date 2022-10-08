 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou vs. Florida Gators football video highlights, live updates, score

Missouri Florida Football

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

The Missouri and Florida Gators football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Florida leads Mizzou 10-7 in the second quarter.

Missouri entered the contest 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 1, Georgia beat Missouri 26-22.

Florida came into the matchup 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. Most recently, the UF Gators defeated Eastern Washington 52-17 on Sunday.

Check out the top plays from the game. 

UF's Jaydon Hill returns interception for touchdown

Florida Gators cornerback Jaydon Hill intercepted a pass by Missouri quarterback Brady Cook at the Mizzou 49-yard line. Hill returned the interception 49 yards for a touchdown with 1:01 left in the first quarter. After the extra point by Adam Mihalek, Florida led Mizzou 10-0. 

Mizzou arrives to face UF Gators

Members of the Missouri football team arrive for their game against the Florida Gators. 

A look at Mizzou vs. Florida Gators football on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Florida Gators football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Florida. 

Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach. Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

