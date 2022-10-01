 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou vs. Georgia Bulldogs football officials, referee, umpire, judges

Kent State Georgia Fooball

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is tripped up by Kent State linebacker Marvin Pierre (33) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

The Georgia Bulldogs football team made the trip to Missouri for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Sept. 24, UGA defeated Kent State 39-22.

Missouri comes into the matchup 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Auburn beat Mizzou 17-14 in overtime on Sept. 24.

Entering Saturday, Georgia leads the all-time series 10-1 vs. Missouri. 

Missouri vs. UGA Bulldogs football officials

Louisiana Tech Missouri Football

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Here are the officials, referee, umpire and judges for the Missouri vs. Georgia Bulldogs football game on Saturday, Oct. 1: 

  • Referee: Matt Loeffler
  • Umpire: Stan Weihe
  • Linesman: Nicholas Theriot
  • Line judge: Michael Shirey
  • Back judge: Tom Fimmen
  • Field judge: Antonio Smith
  • Side judge: Jesse Dupuy
  • Center judge: Jason Mcarthur

Kirby Smart: A look at the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach

Here is a look at Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart, who played defensive back for the UGA Bulldogs from 1995-98. 

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

