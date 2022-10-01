Mizzou vs. Georgia Bulldogs football officials, referee, umpire, judges

The Georgia Bulldogs football team made the trip to Missouri for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Sept. 24, UGA defeated Kent State 39-22.

Missouri comes into the matchup 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Auburn beat Mizzou 17-14 in overtime on Sept. 24.

Entering Saturday, Georgia leads the all-time series 10-1 vs. Missouri.

Missouri vs. UGA Bulldogs football officials

Here are the officials, referee, umpire and judges for the Missouri vs. Georgia Bulldogs football game on Saturday, Oct. 1:

Referee: Matt Loeffler

Umpire: Stan Weihe

Linesman: Nicholas Theriot

Line judge: Michael Shirey

Back judge: Tom Fimmen

Field judge: Antonio Smith

Side judge: Jesse Dupuy

Center judge: Jason Mcarthur

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.