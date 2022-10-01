Mizzou vs. Georgia Bulldogs football officials, referee, umpire, judges

Entering Saturday, Georgia leads the all-time series 10-1 vs. Missouri.
Missouri vs. UGA Bulldogs football officials
Here are the officials, referee, umpire and judges for the Missouri vs. Georgia Bulldogs football game on Saturday, Oct. 1:
Referee: Matt Loeffler
Umpire: Stan Weihe
Linesman: Nicholas Theriot
Line judge: Michael Shirey
Back judge: Tom Fimmen
Field judge: Antonio Smith
Side judge: Jesse Dupuy
Center judge: Jason Mcarthur
1 of 15
CFP Championship Football
Darron Cummings
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with Stetson Bennett after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Kirby Smart: A look at the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach
Here is a look at Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart, who played defensive back for the UGA Bulldogs from 1995-98.
1 of 15
CFP Championship Football
Darron Cummings
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
CFP Championship Football
Darron Cummings
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
CFP Championship Football
Darron Cummings
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
CFP Championship Football
Paul Sancya
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
CFP Championship Football
Darron Cummings
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with Stetson Bennett after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
CFP Championship Football
Darron Cummings
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia Pro Day Football
Brynn Anderson
Georgia's coach Kirby Smart talks with the media during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Georgia Pro Day Football
Brynn Anderson
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia's football Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Georgia Spring Football
Brett Davis
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks into Stanford Stadium before Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Georgia Football
Brett Davis
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks to defensive back JaCorey Thomas (20) before Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Georgia Football
Brett Davis
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Georgia Football
Brett Davis
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on the field in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Georgia Football
Brett Davis
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on the field in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
Georgia Football
Brett Davis
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on the field in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
SEC Media Days Football
John Bazemore
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is tripped up by Kent State linebacker Marvin Pierre (33) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)