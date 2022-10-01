Mizzou vs. Georgia Bulldogs football video highlights, live updates, score

The Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Missouri leads Georgia 16-3 in the second quarter.

Missouri came into the matchup 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Auburn beat Mizzou 17-14 in overtime on Sept. 24.

Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, entered the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Sept. 24, UGA defeated Kent State 39-22.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Mizzou's Cody Schrader 63-yard run

Missouri running back Cody Schrader ran 63 yards to the Georgia 1-yard line with 5:26 left in the second quarter. Five plays later, Missouri got a field goal to take a 16-3 lead.

Mizzou's Harrison Mevis 49-yard field goal

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis made a 49-yard field goal with 8:53 left in the second quarter. Mevis' field goal put Mizzou up 13-0 vs. Georgia.

Mizzou's Brady Cook touchdown pass to Tyler Stephens

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Stephens with 12:43 left in the second quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri led Georgia 10-0.

UGA's Kamari Lassiter, Chaz Chambliss sack Mizzou's Brady Cook

Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter and linebacker Chaz Chambliss sacked Missouri quarterback Brady Cook for a 6-yard loss at the Missouri 48-yard line with 11:14 left in the first quarter.

Mizzou's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. recovers fumble

Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. recovered a fumble at the Georgia 46-yard line with 11:21 left in the first quarter. Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper had knocked the ball loose from Georgia running back Kendall Milton.

Mizzou's Trajan Jeffcoat sacks UGA's Stetson Bennett

Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat sacked Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett for a 5-yard loss at the Georgia 16-yard line.

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.