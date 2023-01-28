Mizzou vs. Iowa State basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Iowa State and Missouri men's basketball teams meet in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Columbia, Missouri.

Mizzou leads ISU 30-24 with 3:56 left in the first half.

Iowa State, ranked No. 12 in The Associated Press Poll, entered the contest 15-4 overall. Most recently, ISU beat Kansas State 80-76 on Tuesday.

Mizzou came into the matchup 15-5 overall. On Tuesday, Missouri beat Ole Miss 89-77.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Mizzou's Isiaih Mosley 3-pointer

Missouri guard Isiaih Mosley hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 9:14 left in the first half. Mosley's basket put Mizzou up 23-21 vs. Iowa State.

Mizzou's Mohamed Diarra dunk

First the steal... then the behind-the-back pass from @Dmoi_VI



Leads to a transition dunk from @Rvtpi2 #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/mFICZWQYjV — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 28, 2023

Missouri center Mohamed Diarra got a fast-break dunk via an assist from D'Moi Hodge with 13:49 left in the first half. Diarra's dunk put Missouri up 12-8 vs. Iowa State.

Mizzou's Kobe Brown 3-pointer

The quick ball movement leads to a 👌 from @TheKobe24Brown



Getting loud early in Mizzou Arena!! #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/Cof3GeWxwu — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 28, 2023

Missouri forward Kobe Brown hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 17:29 left in the first half. Brown's basket put Mizzou up 8-2 vs. Iowa State.

Mizzou players warmup before game vs. ISU

Focused on another ranked dub and ready to go...#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/mIH6Pre0Nu — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 28, 2023

Missouri men's basketball players take shots prior to facing Iowa State.

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger speaks to an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bayer, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 77-62. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. T.J. Otzelberger is the Iowa State men's basketball head coach.

