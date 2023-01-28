 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mizzou vs. Iowa State basketball video highlights, score, live updates

  • 0
Kentucky Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Kobe Brown claps during the final minute of their 89-75 victory over Kentucky in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri. 

 L.G. Patterson/AP Photo

The Iowa State and Missouri men's basketball teams meet in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Columbia, Missouri.

Mizzou leads ISU 30-24 with 3:56 left in the first half.

Iowa State, ranked No. 12 in The Associated Press Poll, entered the contest 15-4 overall. Most recently, ISU beat Kansas State 80-76 on Tuesday.

Mizzou came into the matchup 15-5 overall. On Tuesday, Missouri beat Ole Miss 89-77. 

Check out the top plays from the game.

People are also reading…

Mizzou's Isiaih Mosley 3-pointer

Missouri guard Isiaih Mosley hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 9:14 left in the first half. Mosley's basket put Mizzou up 23-21 vs. Iowa State.

Mizzou's Mohamed Diarra dunk

Missouri center Mohamed Diarra got a fast-break dunk via an assist from D'Moi Hodge with 13:49 left in the first half. Diarra's dunk put Missouri up 12-8 vs. Iowa State. 

Mizzou's Kobe Brown 3-pointer

Missouri forward Kobe Brown hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 17:29 left in the first half. Brown's basket put Mizzou up 8-2 vs. Iowa State. 

Mizzou players warmup before game vs. ISU 

Missouri men's basketball players take shots prior to facing Iowa State. 

T.J. Otzelberger: A look at the Iowa State basketball head coach

Here is a look at T.J. Otzelberger, the Iowa State men's basketball head coach. He was previously head coach at UNLV and South Dakota State. 

1 of 11

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. T.J. Otzelberger is the Iowa State men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: 'We got out battled at our net,' Craig Berube says after loss to Arizona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News