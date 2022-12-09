Mizzou vs. Kansas basketball: Five things to watch when the Border War returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Border War is back at Mizzou Arena on Saturday for the first time in 3,961 days. But who’s counting?

Get caught up on the Kansas-Mizzou matchup here with five things to watch when Bill Self’s No. 6 Jayhawks visit Columbia on Saturday, the first time KU has returned to Mizzou Arena since the memorable 2012 showdown.

Into the hornet’s nest

One striking difference between these two teams: The Jayhawks (8-1) are far more battle tested, having beaten four power conference teams in No. 15 Duke, North Carolina State, Wisconsin and Seton Hall with their lone loss coming to No. 7 Tennessee. The Tigers (9-0) have played just one team in KenPom’s top 100 (No. 87 Wichita State) and just one more in the top 200 (No. 174 Penn).

In theory, the Jayhawks should be braced for what they’re about to experience Saturday. Then again, they’ve yet to play a true road game. They faced those high-major teams at either neutral sites in Indianapolis or The Bahamas or at home at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas can expect a berserk atmosphere at sold-out Mizzou Arena, where fans have waited a decade to empty their lungs at the hated Jayhawks.

“So this is different,” Self said this week. “This is like going right into the hornet's nest and getting able to experience that right off the bat. It will be different. In a perfect world I would say it would be nice to kind of ease into these situations, but that’s not the way the schedule is set up.”

Watch out for Wilson

Jalen Wilson, a 6-8 junior and valuable sidekick on last year’s national championship team, has graduated to leading man. He’s nearly doubled his scoring average to 21.9 points per game, which leads the Big 12 and ranks 10th nationally. He also leads the Big 12 in minutes per game, field goals, field goal attempts, defensive rebounds per game and free throw attempts. As of Friday, he owns KenPom’s No. 2 offensive rating in the Big 12. He’s shooting nearly 36% from 3-point range while leading KU with 9.3 rebounds per game. He’s a natural wing but is often the tallest player on the floor for Self’s team.

Who guards KU’s best scoring threat? Wilson’s the same height as Mizzou’s Kobe Brown, but Brown has the edge in bulk at 250 pounds, 25 heavier than Wilson. Ronnie DeGray and Noah Carter could see shifts against him, too.

Pace, depth both critical

Self barely dips into his bench. His top four players all average more than 30 minutes a game: There’s Wilson; then 6-8 freshman wing Gradey Dick; 6-6 wing Kevin McCullar Jr, a transfer from Texas Tech; and point guard Dajuan Harris, the Columbia native and former high school teammate of Mizzou’s Isiaih Mosley.

Can Mizzou’s relentless pace wear down Self’s shorter rotation? Can the Tigers attack the paint and draw early fouls to force Self to extend his bench?

Whose preferred pace wins out? MU ranks No. 4 nationally in adjusted tempo and No. 8 in average possession time; Kansas ranks No. 148 and No. 51 in those categories, respectively.

“I don't think we've ever shied away from playing fast at all,” Self said. “I think the thing about that you want to do is you want to play fast and you also want to play efficiently. So a lot of times they force a pace, which is a good strategy in that teams that are playing a little faster than maybe what they want to play, sometimes teams can forget about how you score the easiest and you try to score on the first semi-open look. … If you get caught up in just trying to play at the same pace they do and we bail out the defense by shooting the first semi-open shot, I think it could be an obviously long night or afternoon. That's what defenses are designed to do, is just make you play out of character a little bit. They're certainly really good at getting people to do that.”

Dajuan is da key

Wilson is KU’s biggest star, but Harris figures to be the most important player on the floor. Why? The Tigers lead the nation with 14.1 steals per game, but Harris is one of the nation’s best playmakers and caretakers. He’s top 10 in assists (6.2) and top 30 in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.3). KU’s path to victory starts with Harris protecting the ball from Mizzou’s grabby guards and limiting the Tigers’ live-ball turnover opportunities.

Plus, Harris is playing in his hometown. The Rock Bridge High graduate signed with Missouri State out of high school, failed to qualify academically but found his way to Lawrence. He’s developed into an integral part of Self’s program.

“My question for Juan is not if he'll be revved up. My question is, ‘Is he too revved up?’” Self said. “That's the last thing you want. You want guys to be able to compete at the highest level — and competing at the highest level doesn't necessarily mean trying harder. It means focus and balance and being at that magic level where your energy, your focus, your concentration are kind of at that peak, where it allows you perform the best. Sometimes emotionally, if we get too charged up it leads to not performing as well. So I just want him to be him, rather than worrying about trying to play well because he's from Columbia.”

Beyond the arc

Mizzou’s last two opponents, Wichita State and SEMO, shot 41% and 50% from 3-point range. The Tigers can’t let Kansas shoot that well from behind the arc — because Dick (45.3%), McCullar (37%), Harris (36.4%) and Wilson (35.7%) are all capable shooters from deep. For the season, Mizzou’s 3-point defense (35.8%) is No. 254 nationally. Only eight teams across the six major conferences are allowing a higher percentage of makes behind the arc. Coincidentally, the last time Mizzou went a full season allowing a higher percentage from deep was the 2011-12 season, when the Tigers won 30 games and last played Kansas at home. As a team, KU shoots 35.8% from 3-point range — hardly elite but right at the percentage the Tigers have allowed this season.