Mizzou vs. Kentucky football: 3 things to watch

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers return home Saturday for another SEC East showdown. Mizzou (4-4, 2-3 SEC) puts a two-game winning streak on the line when Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) visits for an 11 a.m. kickoff on SEC Network. The Wildcats have won six of the last seven meetings, including last year's 35-28 game in Lexington. As of Wednesday, Kentucky was a 1.5-point favorite.

Here are three things to watch when the Tigers and Wildcats meet Saturday:

1. Enticing matchup for Mizzou’s D-line

Missouri’s defensive line must be salivating for Saturday’s matchup. Kentucky has built such a strong reputation for offensive line play the program dubbed the position group the Big Blue Wall. It’s more like a sieve this year. UK has allowed 30 sacks, tied for the most among all Power Five teams. Opponents’ 3.8 sacks per game are more than any SEC team has allowed during a season since the conference expanded in 2012. Right tackle Jeremy Flax leads the SEC with five sacks allowed, per Pro Football Focus, and four other UK linemen have allowed at least three each. Meanwhile, here come the Tigers and their revitalized pass rush. Led by All-SEC candidate Isaiah McGuire on the edge, Mizzou leads the SEC in tackles for loss with 57 — more than all but five Power Five defenses. D.J. Coleman has developed into a pass-rush force on the outside, while a deep set of tackles have consistently pushed the pocket in SEC play. Expect defensive coordinator Blake Baker to bring pressure against UK quarterback Will Levis. In SEC play, the Tigers have blitzed opposing quarterbacks on 30% of their drop-back passes, per PFF, and as much as 40% (against Georgia) and 34% (against Auburn). Last week, the Tigers brought relentless pressure against South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, matching their season-high with four sacks. Here’s what should concern Kentucky. “We're far from a finished product and our guys understand that,” Baker said this week. “We came in on Sunday and pointed out things that we can get better at. We could have played a lot better on Saturday.”

2. Mizzou needs more complementary offense

Missouri’s offense discovered a winning plan at South Carolina to supplement a defense that’s improved by the week. For the most part, the Tigers played mistake-free on offense, eliminating all turnovers and drive-destroying penalties. Cody Schrader’s north-south running between the tackles kept the chains moving and Brady Cook managed the offense like the seasoned quarterback he’s slowly becoming. Most important, the offensive line protected the pocket and cleared lanes for a more physical running attack. Drinkwitz put the ball in the hands of his playmakers — slot receiver Dominic Lovett was targeted 10 times on his 24 snaps and Luther Burden III played a role in the running game — but can the Tigers do it all over again against a better Kentucky defense? The Wildcats became the latest victim of Tennessee’s full-throttle offense last week but still play excellent defense against mortal opponents, especially against the pass. UK has the SEC’s No. 3 pass defense, allowing just 186.6 yards per game and has allowed just seven passing touchdowns. With excellent secondary play, Mark Stoops’ defense rarely allows explosive plays, which means the Tigers likely must produce some methodical scoring drives — just like they did at South Carolina.

3. Beware of Barion Brown on kickoff returns

Aside from another missed chip-shot goal from Harrison Mevis, the Tigers mostly played air-tight special teams last week. South Carolina managed a 27-yard kickoff return but didn’t pull off its typical momentum-swinging plays in the kicking game. Mizzou and kickoff specialist Sean Koetting better be on high alert again Saturday. Kentucky freshman receiver Barion Brown averages nearly 37 yards per kickoff return and brought one back for a touchdown in the season opener. The freshman has been one of the SEC’s most explosive young playmakers and is the only player in the country with two 80-yard kickoff return this season. “We're not where we need to be covering kicks,” Drinkwitz said. “We're inconsistent at best. I think it's a combination of inconsistency of ball placement. Obviously, we kick one out of bounds (Saturday), we kick one in the middle of field. We've got to be better on that. Then our coverage unit can't rely on Sean kicking a touchback every time. They've got to take every approach like, hey, we're gonna have to go tackle this inside the 20.”