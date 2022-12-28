Mizzou vs. Kentucky Wildcats basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Missouri and Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Dec. 28. It is the SEC opener for both programs.

Missouri leads Kentucky 42-30 at halftime.

Mizzou entered the contest 11-1 overall. Most recently, Missouri defeated Illinois 93-71 in the Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22.

The UK Wildcats, ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press poll, came into the matchup 8-3 overall. On Dec. 21, Kentucky beat Florida A&M 88-68.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Mizzou's Sean East II 3-pointer

We'll take this matchup!@Rise_Shine_55 over the National Player of the Year for 👌 #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/C4kt8JCANM — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 29, 2022

Missouri guard Sean East II hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 3:36 left in the first half. East's basket put Mizzou up 35-24 vs. Kentucky.

Mizzou's Sean East II makes floater

.@Rise_Shine_55 with a quick five points forces a Kentucky timeout as the Tigers lead by nine, 22-13!#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/GrjrcgG2io — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 29, 2022

Missouri guard Sean East II hit a floater with 9:45 left in the first half. East's basket put Mizzou up 22-13 vs. Kentucky.

Mizzou's Kobe Brown fast-break dunk

Missouri guard Kobe Brown got a fast-break dunk with an assist from D'moi Hodge at 16:29 left in the first half. Brown's basket put Mizzou up 12-5 vs. Kentucky.

Mizzou's Kobe Brown 3-pointer

Missouri guard Kobe Brown hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 18:15 left in the first half. Brown's basket put Missouri up 5-3 vs. Kentucky.

Close Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, poses for a selfie with a fan before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) A look at Mizzou vs. Kentucky Wildcats basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 Here is a look at Missouri vs. Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri. Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, left, poses for a selfie with a fan before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Missouri on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. John Calipari is the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball head coach.

