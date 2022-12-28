 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mizzou vs. Kentucky Wildcats basketball video highlights, score, live updates

  • 0
Southeast Missouri St Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Kobe Brown brings the ball up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southeast Missouri State Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 96-89. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Missouri and Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Wednesday, Dec. 28. It is the SEC opener for both programs. 

Missouri leads Kentucky 42-30 at halftime. 

Mizzou entered the contest 11-1 overall. Most recently, Missouri defeated Illinois 93-71 in the Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22. 

The UK Wildcats, ranked No. 19 in The Associated Press poll, came into the matchup 8-3 overall. On Dec. 21, Kentucky beat Florida A&M 88-68. 

Check out the top plays from the game. 

Mizzou's Sean East II 3-pointer

Missouri guard Sean East II hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 3:36 left in the first half. East's basket put Mizzou up 35-24 vs. Kentucky. 

People are also reading…

Mizzou's Sean East II makes floater

Missouri guard Sean East II hit a floater with 9:45 left in the first half. East's basket put Mizzou up 22-13 vs. Kentucky. 

Mizzou's Kobe Brown fast-break dunk

Missouri guard Kobe Brown got a fast-break dunk with an assist from D'moi Hodge at 16:29 left in the first half. Brown's basket put Mizzou up 12-5 vs. Kentucky. 

Mizzou's Kobe Brown 3-pointer

Missouri guard Kobe Brown hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 18:15 left in the first half. Brown's basket put Missouri up 5-3 vs. Kentucky. 

A look at Mizzou vs. Kentucky Wildcats basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

Here is a look at Missouri vs. Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri. 

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. John Calipari is the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Mizzou needs Oscar-worthy performance vs. Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News