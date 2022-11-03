Mizzou vs. Kentucky Wildcats football betting line, over/under, point spread

The Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 5. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Mizzou comes into the matchup 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 23-10 on Oct. 29.

The UK Wildcats enter the contest 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 29, Tennessee beat Kentucky 44-6.

Entering Saturday, Kentucky leads the all-time series 8-4 vs. Mizzou.

UK Wildcats vs. Mizzou football betting odds

As of 9:39 p.m. CT on Thursday, Missouri is a 1-point favorite against Kentucky, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 40 points.

Kentucky is -120 (bet $120 to win $100) to win outright, and Missouri is +100 (bet $100 to win $100) to win outright.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.