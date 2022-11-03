 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou vs. Kentucky Wildcats football betting line, over/under, point spread

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, right, talks to quarterback Brady Cook (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

 Artie Walker Jr.

The Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 5. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET. 

Mizzou comes into the matchup 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 23-10 on Oct. 29. 

The UK Wildcats enter the contest 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 29, Tennessee beat Kentucky 44-6.

Entering Saturday, Kentucky leads the all-time series 8-4 vs. Mizzou. 

UK Wildcats vs. Mizzou football betting odds

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III celebrates after making a catch for a first down in the first half of a game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. 

As of 9:39 p.m. CT on Thursday, Missouri is a 1-point favorite against Kentucky, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 40 points. 

Kentucky is -120 (bet $120 to win $100) to win outright, and Missouri is +100 (bet $100 to win $100) to win outright. 

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

