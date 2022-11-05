Mizzou vs. Kentucky Wildcats football video highlights, live updates, score

The Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Kentucky leads Missouri 7-3 at halftime.

Mizzou came into the matchup 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 23-10 on Oct. 29.

The UK Wildcats entered the contest 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. On Oct. 29, Tennessee beat Kentucky 44-6.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Mizzou's Harrison Mevis 44-yard field goal

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis drilled a 44-yard field goal with 5:17 left in the first quarter. The field goal cut Kentucky's lead to 7-3 vs. Missouri.

UK's Will Levis touchdown pass to Dane Key

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dane Key with 9:33 left in the first quarter. After the Matt Ruffolo extra point, Kentucky led Missouri 7-0.

Mizzou football team arrives to face UK

The Missouri football team arrives by bus at Memorial Stadium to face the Kentucky Wildcats led by head coach Eli Drinkwitz and quarterback Brady Cook.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Mark Stoops is the Kentucky Wildcats football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.