Mizzou vs. LA Tech football: 5 things to watch in the season opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Here are five things to watch when Missouri kicks off the 2022 season Thursday night (7 p.m., ESPNU) against Louisiana Tech at Memorial Stadium.

1. Brady Cook gets the opportunity of his dreams Thursday.

The redshirt sophomore is Eli Drinkwitz’s third different starting quarterback in three seasons, following Shawn Robinson (2020) and Connor Bazelak (2021). With a strong offseason, the St. Louis native convinced Drinkwitz he was the team’s best option to start the season following a promising starting debut in the Armed Forces Bowl. How will Cook, voted a team captain by his teammates, handle the spotlight in his first home start? How much running will Cook do outside of the pocket?

Beyond Cook, who’s behind the new starter? Drinkwitz isn’t tipping his hand. As he did last year, Drinkwitz decided against publicly designating a No. 2 quarterback, but based on Sunday’s reps during the open portion of practice, it appeared graduate transfer Jack Abraham would have the edge over freshman Sam Horn and redshirt freshman Tyler Macon. While Abraham and Horn joined Cook in drills with the team’s top receivers, Macon worked primarily with the scout-team offense. Drinkwitz indicated his choice for the No. 2 QB could change based on in-game circumstances, pointing to his time at Boise State, where he had separate short-term and long-term backup plans if starter Ryan Finley suffered an injury. “It always was predicted on the situation,” he said.

2. Who carries the load at running back?

Injuries depleted the depth at tailback during preseason camp as the Tigers are prepared to split carries among returner Elijah Young and transfers Cody Schrader (Truman State) and Nathaniel Peat (Stanford). Peat nursed a couple soft tissue injuries during camp while Schrader emerged as the most consistent performer of the bunch. Young enters his third year in Drinkwitz’s offense.

“Whoever gets the hot hand or hot legs, I guess, would be the guy that's going to continue on,” Drinkwitz said. “Each have their own strengths and things that they do well. We'll play to those strengths until we feel like one has kind of shown that they can handle the whole load. That doesn't mean that the other guys on the depth chart won’t get in.”

Others who could see some carries include Taj Butts, Michael Cox, B.J. Harris and freshman Tavorus Jones, though a pulled hamstring sidelined Jones from MU’ two preseason scrimmages.

“He's doing everything he can to get caught up,” Drinkwitz said of the four-star freshman. “That doesn't mean he wouldn't play. But right now he's not factored into the first step of the game plan.”

3. Finally, Luther Burden III makes his long-awaited college debut.

The freshman wide receiver quickly earned a starting role at the X-receiver position and figures to get plenty of touches in his first game on Faurot Field. The five-star prospect from St. Louis and East St. Louis High is widely expected to be one of the best freshman playmakers in the country. Drinkwitz want to make sure his prized recruit doesn’t start the season expecting to fulfill all the promise instantly. He’s the only freshman listed as a starter on the depth chart.

“We’ve got to be careful how much expectation we put, hype we put on this young man,” he said. “He's incredibly talented. God’s given him an ability to play the game at a high level.”

4. New coordinator Blake Baker gets to show off his defense

Mizzou's third coordinator in three years should get tested immediately from first-year coach Sonny Cumbie and his Louisiana Tech offense. The Tigers are playing a guessing game with their scouting report, relying heavily on game film from Cumbie’s 2021 season as the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech. He runs a variation of the Air Raid offense from his playing days as a quarterback in Mike Leach’s pass-heavy offense, but he’s mixing in returning talent from La Tech’s roster plus some newcomers from the transfer portal, led by quarterback Matthew Downing, who played for Cumbie at TCU. Baker counters with his newly installed 4-2-5 defense that specializes creating pressure in the backfield. First, though, the Tigers must adjust to La Tech’s no-huddle pace.

“I think tempo is the No. 1 thing,” Baker said. “I think they're going to try to go fast, spread you out and short perimeter throws. That’s probably going to be the first question we have to answer.”

5. One of the most interesting stats of the night will be Mizzou’s attendance.

For years fans have clamored for more home night games and MU’s administration delivered, revising the schedule to secure the Thursday prime-time kickoff. Desiree Reed-Francois, starting her second year as athletics director, has made sweeping game-day changes around the stadium based on fan surveys conducted last year, all with hopes of increasing attendance a year after MU failed to reach 50,000 in any home game. As of last week, season ticket sales had eclipsed last year’s total but MU figures to be short of a sellout by Thursday. After he challenged the fans to be more supportive last year, Drinkwitz chose his words carefully this week, instead focusing on student support.

“I've shot my mouth off a lot in the last two years, but for me, it's really about let’s have the best student section first,” he said. “We have 30,000 or 25,000 students who go to school here. If we get all 25,000 to come to the game, we’ll have a great atmosphere. Then it will spread from there. For me, that's my focus: How do we get our students here? How do we make sure that they have a great experience and want to come and create an unbelievable atmosphere on a Thursday night? And then our team will do its part to continue that momentum.”