Mizzou vs. LA Tech football game time, TV channel, live stream

The Missouri and Louisiana Tech football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Columbia, Missouri, on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.

It is the season opener for both Mizzou and LA Tech.

Mizzou finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Louisiana Tech ended the 2021 campaign at 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Conference USA.

This is the first meeting between these programs.

How to watch Mizzou vs. LA Tech football on TV, live stream

Game time: 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 1

Location: Columbia, Missouri

TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU broadcasters are scheduled to be Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Dave Steckel (analyst).

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sonny Cumbie is the LA Tech football head coach.

