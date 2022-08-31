 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Mizzou vs. LA Tech football game time, TV channel, live stream

  • 0
Missouri Arkansas Football

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

The Missouri and Louisiana Tech football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Columbia, Missouri, on Thursday, Sept. 1. 

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.

It is the season opener for both Mizzou and LA Tech. 

Mizzou finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Louisiana Tech ended the 2021 campaign at 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Conference USA. 

This is the first meeting between these programs. 

People are also reading…

How to watch Mizzou vs. LA Tech football on TV, live stream

Texas A&M beats Missouri 35-14

Missouri Tiger Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts on the sidelines during a football game between the Missouri Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Game time: 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 1

Location: Columbia, Missouri 

TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU broadcasters are scheduled to be Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Dave Steckel (analyst). 

On DirecTV, ESPNU is channel 208. On Dish, ESPNU is channel 141.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast 

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sonny Cumbie is the LA Tech football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Could Cardinals’ Albert Pujols tie Alex Rodriguez in HRs by Wednesday?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News