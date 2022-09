Mizzou vs. LA Tech football officials, referee, umpires, judges

The Louisiana Tech football team made the trip to face Missouri for a non-conference contest in Columbia, Missouri, on Thursday, Sept. 1.

It is the season opener for both Mizzou and LA Tech.

Mizzou finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. LA Tech ended the 2021 campaign at 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Conference USA.

This is the first meeting between these programs. Entering Thursday, Missouri is 167-71-8 at home vs. non-conference opponents since 1907.

Thursday Night Football: Missouri vs. LA Tech football officials

The officials for the Mizzou vs. Louisiana Tech college football game on Thursday, Sept. 1 are:

Referee: David Smith

Umpire: Paul Myers

Linesman: Johnny Crawford

Line judge: Michael Taylor

Back judge: Paul Schardein

Field judge: Raymond Tate III

Side judge: Bryan Murphy

Center judge: Eddie Allbritton

Replay: Daniel Bouldrick

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sonny Cumbie is the LA Tech football head coach.

