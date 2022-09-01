Mizzou vs. LA Tech football video highlights, final score

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III took a direct snap in the backfield and ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 8:18 left in the third quarter. Burden's second touchdown of the game put Mizzou up 31-10 after the Harrison Mevis extra point.
Missouri freshman wide receiver Luther Burden III scored his first college touchdown on a short pass from Brady Cook in the backfield. Burden went 5 yards for a touchdown with 7:05 left in the first half. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri led 21-3 vs. LA Tech.
Mizzou's Joseph Charleston interception, touchdown return
Deflection ➡ Pick ➡ Touchdown!
Kristian Williams with the tip as Joseph Charleston nabs his first career interception and the return.
Missouri defensive back Joseph Charleston intercepted a pass by LA Tech quarterback Matthew Downing at the Louisiana Tech 29-yard line. Charleston returned the interception 29 yards for a touchdown with 14:25 left in the second quarter. Charleston's touchdown put Mizzou up 14-3 after the Harrison Mevis extra point.
Mizzou's Cody Schrader touchdown run
TIGER. TOUCHDOWN. @thebeast_cody with his first TD in a Mizzou uniform!
Missouri running back Cody Schrader ran 5 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Schrader scored with 14:56 left in the second quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri lead 7-3 vs. LA Tech.
Mizzou's Jaylon Carlies interception
PICK!!!!@TheBoy_JC with his fifth career interception on the game opening drive.
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies intercepted a pass by LA Tech quarterback Matthew Downing at the Mizzou 38-yard line. Carlies returned the ball 25 yards to the Louisiana Tech 37-yard line with 11:40 left in the first quarter.
LA Tech's Matthew Downing first-down pass to Tre Harris
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, is hit by Arkansas defensive lineman Eric Gregory during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) tries to go between Georgia linebackers Channing Tindall (41), left, and Chaz Chambliss (32) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, and JJ Hester, left, warm up before the start of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook carries the ball on the way to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook scrambles out of the pocket in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game against Army in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Missouri running back Dawson Downing (28) reaches out to take the hand off from quarterback Brady Cook, right, in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game against Army in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs outside the pocket while looking for an open receiver in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
University of Missouri quarterback Brady Cook arrives for an open practice on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Mizzou's Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Chaminade's Brady Cook (12) attempts to get away from Cahokia's Shawn Binford (6) during a football game at the 2019 Gateway Classic on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in East St. Louis, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Brady Cook: A look at the Mizzou football quarterback from Chaminade
Here is a look at Missouri football quarterback Brady Cook, who played high school football at St. Louis' Chaminade College Preparatory School.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, is hit by Arkansas defensive lineman Eric Gregory during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) tries to go between Georgia linebackers Channing Tindall (41), left, and Chaz Chambliss (32) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook runs in the second half of a game against Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens, Ga.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is shown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is shown in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, and JJ Hester, left, warm up before the start of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) throws the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook carries the ball on the way to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook scrambles out of the pocket in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game against Army in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Missouri running back Dawson Downing (28) reaches out to take the hand off from quarterback Brady Cook, right, in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game against Army in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook throws a pass in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl against Army in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs outside the pocket while looking for an open receiver in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook drops back in the pocket to look for an open receiver in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook tosses a ball on the sidelines during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook drops back to pass during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook throws during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, hands off to running back BJ Harris during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook throws during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, talks with quarterback Brady Cook during the team's spring game on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up during an NCAA college football intra-squad spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook throws during the spring game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.
University of Missouri quarterback Brady Cook arrives for an open practice on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Mizzou's Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Chaminade's Brady Cook, left, is pursued by De Smet's Denver Parker in a game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at De Smet. (Michael Gulledge, special to STLhighschoolsports.com)
Chaminade's Brady Cook (12) looks to pass, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade's Brady Cook (12) looks to pass against De Smet, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade's Brady Cook (12) runs the ball against De Smet, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade's Brady Cook (12) attempts to get away from Cahokia's Shawn Binford (6) during a football game at the 2019 Gateway Classic on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in East St. Louis, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade's Brady Cook (12) stiff arms a defender during a football game at the 2019 Gateway Classic on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in East St. Louis, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Chaminade quarterback Brady Cook (12) passes against De Smet in Friday night's game. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com