Mizzou vs. LA Tech football video highlights, final score

The Mizzou and Louisiana Tech football teams meet for a non-conference contest on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Mizzou defeated LA Tech 52-24.

Missouri improved to 1-0 overall. LA Tech went to 0-1 overall.

Mizzou's Brady Cook touchdown run

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook ran 20 yards for a touchdown with 40 seconds left in the third quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Mizzou led LA Tech 38-10.

Mizzou's Lurther Burden III direct snap touchdown

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III took a direct snap in the backfield and ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 8:18 left in the third quarter. Burden's second touchdown of the game put Mizzou up 31-10 after the Harrison Mevis extra point.

Mizzou's Luther Burden III touchdown

Missouri freshman wide receiver Luther Burden III scored his first college touchdown on a short pass from Brady Cook in the backfield. Burden went 5 yards for a touchdown with 7:05 left in the first half. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri led 21-3 vs. LA Tech.

Mizzou's Joseph Charleston interception, touchdown return

Missouri defensive back Joseph Charleston intercepted a pass by LA Tech quarterback Matthew Downing at the Louisiana Tech 29-yard line. Charleston returned the interception 29 yards for a touchdown with 14:25 left in the second quarter. Charleston's touchdown put Mizzou up 14-3 after the Harrison Mevis extra point.

Mizzou's Cody Schrader touchdown run

Missouri running back Cody Schrader ran 5 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Schrader scored with 14:56 left in the second quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri lead 7-3 vs. LA Tech.

Mizzou's Jaylon Carlies interception

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies intercepted a pass by LA Tech quarterback Matthew Downing at the Mizzou 38-yard line. Carlies returned the ball 25 yards to the Louisiana Tech 37-yard line with 11:40 left in the first quarter.

LA Tech's Matthew Downing first-down pass to Tre Harris

Louisiana Tech quarterback Matthew Downing threw a 7-yard pass to Tre Harris for a first down at the Mizzou 46-yard line with 13:03 left in the first quarter.

Mizzou football arrives to face LA Tech

Members of the Missouri football team arrive at the stadium to face Louisiana Tech.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sonny Cumbie is the LA Tech football head coach.

