Mizzou vs. LA Tech football video highlights, score, live updates

Louisiana Tech Missouri Football

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Tech Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The Mizzou and Louisiana Tech football teams meet for a non-conference contest on Thursday, Sept. 1. 

Mizzou leads LA Tech 21-10 in the second quarter. 

This is the season opener for both teams. 

Check out the top plays from the game.

Mizzou's Joseph Charleston interception, touchdown return

Missouri defensive back Joseph Charleston intercepted a pass by LA Tech quarterback Matthew Downing at the Louisiana Tech 29-yard line. Charleston returned the interception 29 yards for a touchdown with 14:25 left in the second quarter. Charleston's touchdown put Mizzou up 14-3 after the Harrison Mevis extra point. 

Mizzou's Cody Schrader touchdown run

Missouri running back Cody Schrader ran 5 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Schrader scored with 14:56 left in the second quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri lead 7-3 vs. LA Tech. 

Mizzou's Jaylon Carlies interception

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies intercepted a pass by LA Tech quarterback Matthew Downing at the Mizzou 38-yard line. Carlies returned the ball 25 yards to the Louisiana Tech 37-yard line with 11:40 left in the first quarter. 

LA Tech's Matthew Downing first-down pass to Tre Harris

Louisiana Tech quarterback Matthew Downing threw a 7-yard pass to Tre Harris for a first down at the Mizzou 46-yard line with 13:03 left in the first quarter. 

Mizzou football arrives to face LA Tech

Members of the Missouri football team arrive at the stadium to face Louisiana Tech. 

Brady Cook: A look at the Mizzou football quarterback from Chaminade

Here is a look at Missouri football quarterback Brady Cook, who played high school football at St. Louis' Chaminade College Preparatory School. 

1 of 32

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Sonny Cumbie is the LA Tech football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

