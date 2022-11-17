Mizzou vs. New Mexico State football: 3 things to watch

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers host New Mexico State on Saturday in the regular season's penultimate game. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU. The Tigers (4-6), 29.5-point favorites, need to win Saturday to keep hopes alive for bowl eligibility. New Mexico State (4-5) has won three straight games after starting 0-4.

Here are three things to watch Saturday:

1. Redemption for Mizzou defense?

After one of the worst days for a Mizzou defense in the program’s history, the Tigers are out to prove last week was an outlier. Tennessee overwhelmed Blake Baker’s defense with a school-record 726 yards in the 66-24 blowout, exposing cracks in the Tigers’ coverage that had gone unseen all season. “We're looking to put that behind us,” Baker said. “We’ve got to prove that’s not us, that it was an anomaly. You got to credit Tennessee. They’ve got a good scheme, good coaches, good players and they were the better team Saturday.” But can the Tigers quickly recover? Mizzou’s defense still ranks No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference in yards allowed per game, but did Tennessee uncover flaws in Baker’s scheme that other teams can pick apart? Baker’s defensive pressure still found ways to make Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker uncomfortable, but more than anything, UT capitalized on mismatches in the secondary, ripping off explosive plays when Baker covered speedy receivers with safeties in man coverage. Mizzou won’t see that caliber of talent at wideout the rest of the season, but the Tigers sound clearly motivated to redeem themselves following the Knoxville Knockout. “That's not us,” defensive tackle Darius Robinson said. “Unfortunately, it was just a bad day against a really good opponent. But we're gonna get back to work and fix things and finish the season strong.”

2. Can New Mexico State put a scare into Mizzou?

Should the Tigers have any major concerns about New Mexico State, a 28-point underdog? First-year coach Jerry Kill brings a pedigree of success, especially as an offensive coach with winning stints at Southern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Minnesota. But the Aggies have struggled to move the ball against credible competition. They’re No. 114 nationally in scoring (19.9 points per game) and scored 13 of their 23 touchdowns in two games against Hawaii and Lamar. Power Five opponents Wisconsin and Minnesota throttled NMSU by a combined score of 104-7 and averaged more than 500 yards per game against the Aggies. Offensively, NMSU threw for just 177 yards in those two games with four interceptions and no touchdowns while averaging just 2.7 yards per rushing attempt. Kill has used two quarterbacks all season as part of an option-based attack, but Diego Pavia and Gavin Frikes have completed less than half their passes for eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions combined. “They're going to want to make a name for their program and their selves,” Drinkwitz said. “And they're playing at a high enough level to do that. So we have to play to our standard.” New Mexico State has lost 21 straight games to teams from the Power Five conferences, last beating a Power Five team in 2011, a victory at Minnesota. Coincidentally, the coach of that Minnesota team? Jerry Kill. A few defensive players the Tigers need to know: Linebacker Chris Ojoh and edge rusher Lazarus Williams have combined for 30 pressures, while cornerback Syrus Dumas has four career interceptions. The Aggies rank No. 11 nationally in pass defense, allowing only 175.1 yards per game.

3. Will MU’s rookies see the field?

This figures to be the last chance for Drinkwitz to play some of his untested freshmen, including quarterback Sam Horn and tailback Tavorus Jones. He’s been reluctant to play Horn all season without a comfortable lead. Jones took snaps against Abilene Christian but not since that game. The coaching staff had targeted Saturday’s game as an opportunity to give Horn his first college snaps, a source confirmed earlier this month. But Drinkwitz isn’t making any promises about playing time. “Whoever's earned the opportunity to play he's gonna play, based off the game,” Drinkwitz said. “So I don't really consider anything other than playing to the standard.” The same goes for Mizzou’s defense. Baker has some freshmen who could see their roles expand in 2023, but they either haven’t played this fall or earned only a few snaps, including safeties Isaac Thompson and Ja’Marion Wayne, linebacker D.J. Wesolak and defensive linemen Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Baker said. “I haven’t thought about … Maybe Louisiana Tech, but we haven't really played a game that we've been in that position to play younger guys. My mind’s not even there.”