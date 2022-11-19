Mizzou vs. New Mexico State football video highlights, score, live updates

The Missouri and New Mexico State Aggies football teams meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Missouri leads NMSU 28-0 in the third quarter.

Mizzou came into the contest 4-6 overall. Most recently, Tennessee defeated Missouri 66-24 on Nov. 12.

The NMSU Aggies entered the matchup 4-5 overall. On Nov. 12, New Mexico State beat Lamar 51-14.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Mizzou's Cody Schrader touchdown run

Missouri running back Cody Schrader ran 2 yards for a touchdown with 12:02 left in the second quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri led NMSU 14-0.

Mizzou's Brady Cook touchdown pass to Luther Burden

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to receiver Luther Burden with 6:14 left in the first quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri led NMSU 7-0.

Mizzou football arrives to face New Mexico State

Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the team arrive to face the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Jerry Kill is the New Mexico State football head coach.

