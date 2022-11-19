Mizzou vs. New Mexico State football video highlights, score, live updates

Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the team arrive to face the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, runs as New Mexico State defensive back Bryce Jackson closes in during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III jumps over New Mexico State's Dylan Early on the way to a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia throws a pass during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp, right, runs past New Mexico State linebacker Chris Ojoh, left, on the way to a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill, center, argues a call with officials during the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader, top, is lifted by teammates after he scored a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader, right, runs past New Mexico State linebacker Chris Ojoh (3) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister pulls away from New Mexico State's Donavan King, rear, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz walks the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, center, hugs Luther Burden, left, after Burden scored a touchdown during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
A look at Mizzou vs. New Mexico State Aggies football on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
Here is a look at Missouri vs. New Mexico State Aggies football on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III jumps over New Mexico State's Dylan Early on the way to a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia throws a pass during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp, right, runs past New Mexico State linebacker Chris Ojoh, left, on the way to a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill, center, argues a call with officials during the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader, top, is lifted by teammates after he scored a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri running back Cody Schrader, right, runs past New Mexico State linebacker Chris Ojoh (3) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister pulls away from New Mexico State's Donavan King, rear, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz walks the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, center, hugs Luther Burden, left, after Burden scored a touchdown during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
