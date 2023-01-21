 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou vs. No. 4 Alabama basketball video highlights, score, live updates

Missouri Arkansas Basketball

Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) scores on a fast break against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

The Missouri and Alabama men's basketball teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 21. 

Alabama leads Missouri 27-23 with 3:47 left in the first half.

Mizzou entered the matchup 14-4 overall and 3-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat Arkansas 79-76 on Wednesday.

Alabama, ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press poll, came into the contest 16-2 overall and 6-0 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Alabama defeated Vanderbilt 78-66.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Mizzou's D'Moi Hodge 3-pointer

Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge hit a right-wing 3-pointer via an assist from Noah Carter with 7:33 left in the first half. Hodge's basket gave Mizzou a 19-18 lead vs. Alabama. 

Mizzou's Aidan Shaw dunk

Missouri forward Aidan Shaw got a dunk via a lob pass from Isiaih Mosley with 9:58 left in the first half. Shaw's dunk put Missouri up 14-13 vs. Alabama. 

Mizzou's Isiaih Mosley stepback jumper

Missouri guard Isiaih Mosley hit a jumper with with 12:04 left in the first half. Mosley's basket cut the Alabama lead to 11-10 vs. Missouri.

Alabama's Mark Sears steal, Brandon Miller dunk 

Alabama guard Mark Sears stole the ball from Mohamed Diarra, and Sears fed the ball to Brandon Miller for a dunk with 15:29 left in the first half. Miller's dunk put Alabama up 9-2 vs. Missouri. 

Alabama's Brandon Miller 3-pointer

Alabama guard Brandon Miller hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 16:02 left in the first half. Miller's basket put Alabama up 7-2 vs. Missouri.

Mizzou, Alabama players warm-up pregame

Members of the Missouri and Alabama men's basketball team put up shots before their Southeastern Conference game.

Nate Oats: A look at the Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball coach

Here is a look at Nate Oats, the Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball head coach. Oats was previously the Buffalo men's basketball head coach.

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Nate Oats is the Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

