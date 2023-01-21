Mizzou vs. No. 4 Alabama basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Missouri and Alabama men's basketball teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Alabama leads Missouri 27-23 with 3:47 left in the first half.

Mizzou entered the matchup 14-4 overall and 3-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat Arkansas 79-76 on Wednesday.

Alabama, ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press poll, came into the contest 16-2 overall and 6-0 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Alabama defeated Vanderbilt 78-66.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Mizzou's D'Moi Hodge 3-pointer

Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge hit a right-wing 3-pointer via an assist from Noah Carter with 7:33 left in the first half. Hodge's basket gave Mizzou a 19-18 lead vs. Alabama.

Mizzou's Aidan Shaw dunk

Missouri forward Aidan Shaw got a dunk via a lob pass from Isiaih Mosley with 9:58 left in the first half. Shaw's dunk put Missouri up 14-13 vs. Alabama.

Mizzou's Isiaih Mosley stepback jumper

Missouri guard Isiaih Mosley hit a jumper with with 12:04 left in the first half. Mosley's basket cut the Alabama lead to 11-10 vs. Missouri.

Alabama's Mark Sears steal, Brandon Miller dunk

Alabama guard Mark Sears stole the ball from Mohamed Diarra, and Sears fed the ball to Brandon Miller for a dunk with 15:29 left in the first half. Miller's dunk put Alabama up 9-2 vs. Missouri.

Alabama's Brandon Miller 3-pointer

Alabama guard Brandon Miller hit a right-wing 3-pointer with 16:02 left in the first half. Miller's basket put Alabama up 7-2 vs. Missouri.

Mizzou, Alabama players warm-up pregame

Members of the Missouri and Alabama men's basketball team put up shots before their Southeastern Conference game.

Close 1 of 23 Alabama head coach Nate Oats calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Alabama head coach Nate Oats talks with Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey) Alabama head coach Nate Oats signals in against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama coach Nate Oats yells to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against LSU, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats reacts to a call that went LSU's way during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats directs his players on offense against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats works with Alabama forward Noah Gurley (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats talks with an official in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Alabama head coach Nate Oats signals play to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama coach Nate Oats reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Alabama head coach Nate Oats argues with the refs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama coach Nate Oats argues with a referee before his ejection during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Kentucky won 90-81. (AP Photo/James Crisp) Alabama coach Nate Oats talks with forward Noah Gurley (0) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Alabama head coach Nate Oats watches the action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Alabama head coach Nate Oats encourages players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 74-72. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Alabama head coach Nate Oats, right, celebrates after calling time out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 74-72. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Alabama head coach Nate Oats argues with a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats signals to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama coach Nate Oats cheers a play during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats looks for a foul call during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game against Vanderbilt, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Alabama head coach Nate Oats calls to his team during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Notre Dame, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Nate Oats: A look at the Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball coach Here is a look at Nate Oats, the Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball head coach. Oats was previously the Buffalo men's basketball head coach. 1 of 23 Alabama head coach Nate Oats calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Alabama head coach Nate Oats talks with Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey) Alabama head coach Nate Oats signals in against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama coach Nate Oats yells to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against LSU, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats reacts to a call that went LSU's way during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats directs his players on offense against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats works with Alabama forward Noah Gurley (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats talks with an official in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Alabama head coach Nate Oats signals play to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama coach Nate Oats reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Alabama head coach Nate Oats argues with the refs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama coach Nate Oats argues with a referee before his ejection during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Kentucky won 90-81. (AP Photo/James Crisp) Alabama coach Nate Oats talks with forward Noah Gurley (0) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Alabama head coach Nate Oats watches the action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Alabama head coach Nate Oats encourages players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 74-72. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Alabama head coach Nate Oats, right, celebrates after calling time out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 74-72. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski) Alabama head coach Nate Oats argues with a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats signals to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama coach Nate Oats cheers a play during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Alabama head coach Nate Oats looks for a foul call during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament game against Vanderbilt, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Alabama head coach Nate Oats calls to his team during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Notre Dame, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Nate Oats is the Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.