Mizzou vs. South Carolina Gamecocks football betting line, over/under, point spread

The South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET.

Mizzou enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat Vanderbilt 17-14 on Oct. 22.

South Carolina, ranked No. 25 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 22, the SC Gamecocks defeated Texas A&M 30-34.

Entering Saturday, Mizzou leads the all-time series 7-5 vs. South Carolina.

SC Gamecocks vs. Mizzou football betting odds

As of 8:53 p.m. CT on Wednesday, South Carolina is a 4-point favorite against Missouri, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 46.5 points.

South Carolina is -175 (bet $175 to win $100) to win outright, and Mizzou is +150 (bet $100 to win $150) to win outright.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Shane Beamer is the South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach.

