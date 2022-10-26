 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou vs. South Carolina Gamecocks football betting line, over/under, point spread

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer (69) runs out on to the field with a flag before an SEC football game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET.

Mizzou enters the matchup 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat Vanderbilt 17-14 on Oct. 22.

South Carolina, ranked No. 25 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 22, the SC Gamecocks defeated Texas A&M 30-34.

Entering Saturday, Mizzou leads the all-time series 7-5 vs. South Carolina. 

SC Gamecocks vs. Mizzou football betting odds

Texas A M South Carolina Football

South Carolina running back Christian Beal-Smith (8) pumps his fist after a first down run during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

As of 8:53 p.m. CT on Wednesday, South Carolina is a 4-point favorite against Missouri, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 46.5 points. 

South Carolina is -175 (bet $175 to win $100) to win outright, and Mizzou is +150 (bet $100 to win $150) to win outright. 

Eli Drinkwitz: A look at the Mizzou football head coach

Here is a look at Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who was previously the Appalachian State football head coach.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Shane Beamer is the South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

