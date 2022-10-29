Mizzou vs. South Carolina Gamecocks football video highlights, live updates, score

The Missouri and South Carolina Gamecocks football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Missouri leads South Carolina 17-7 in the third quarter.

Mizzou entered the matchup 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri beat Vanderbilt 17-14 on Oct. 22.

South Carolina, ranked No. 25 in The Associated Press poll, came into the contest 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. On Oct. 22, the SC Gamecocks defeated Texas A&M 30-24.

Check out the top plays from the game.

SC's Spencer Rattler touchdown run

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler ran 7 yards for a touchdown with 47 seconds left in the first half. After the Mitch Jeter extra point, Mizzou's lead was down to 17-7 vs. South Carolina.

Mizzou's Cody Schrader touchdown run

Missouri running back Cody Schrader ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 11:29 left in the second quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Missouri led South Carolina 14-0.

Mizzou's Brady Cook 57-yard pass to Dominic Lovett

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw a 57-yard pass to wide receiver Dominic Lovett that put Mizzou at the South Carolina 16-yard line with 14:14 left in the second quarter.

Mizzou's Brady Cook 3-yard touchdown run

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 3:50 left in the first quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Mizzou led South Carolina 7-0.

Mizzou football players arrive to face South Carolina

Members of the Missouri football team arrive to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina.

Shane Beamer is the South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach. Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach.

