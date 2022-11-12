Mizzou vs. Tennessee Vols football live updates, video highlights, score

The Tennessee Vols and Missouri football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Tennessee leads Missouri 28-17 in the third quarter.

Tennessee, ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press poll, entered the matchup 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Georgia defeated Tennessee 27-13 on Nov. 5.

Mizzou came into the contest 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the SEC. On Nov. 12, Kentucky beat Missouri 21-17.

Check out the top plays from the game.

UT's Hendon Hooker touchdown run

Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker ran 14 yards for a touchdown with 4:06 left in the second quarter. After the Chase McGrath extra point, Tennessee led Missouri 28-14.

Mizzou's Brady Cook touchdown pass to Tauskie Dove

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Tauskie Dove with 5:48 left in the second quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Tennessee led Mizzou 21-14.

UT's Hendon Hooker touchdown pass to Princeton Fant

Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Princeton Fant with 10:24 left in the second quarter. After the Chase McGrath extra point, Tennessee led Mizzou 21-7.

UT's Jabari Small touchdown run

Tennessee Vols running back Jabari Small ran 10 yards for a touchdown with 11:05 left in the first quarter. With the Chase McGrath extra point, Tennessee led Mizzou 7-0.

Mizzou arrives to face Tennessee

Members of the Missouri football team arrive to face the Tennessee Vols.

UT's Hendon Hooker during Vol Walk

Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker strolls during the Vol Walk before facing Missouri football.

Tennessee football arrives to face Missouri

Members of the Tennessee Vols football team arrive to face Mizzou.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach.

