Mizzou vs. UCF basketball TV channel, live stream, game time info

Mizzou takes on Kansas in Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown

Missouri Tigers forward Aidan Shaw, 23, dunks the ball during the Hy-vee Hoops Border Showdown against Kansas on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Mizzou Arena. Photo by Jordan Opp, jopp@post-dispatch.com

 Jordan Opp

The Missouri and UCF men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

Mizzou enters the contest 9-1 overall. Most recently, Kansas defeated Missouri 95-67 on Dec. 10.

UCF comes into the matchup 8-2 overall. On Wednesday, UCF beat Ole Miss 72-61. 

How to watch Mizzou vs. UCF basketball on TV, live stream

Kansas Missouri Basketball

Missouri's Sean East II, left, steals the ball from Kansas' Kevin McCullar Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Dec. 17

Location: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

TV channel: Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Florida

On DirecTV, Bally Sports Midwest is channel 671. On DirecTV, Bally Sports Florida is channel 654. Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Florida are not available on Dish.

Online live stream: BallySports.com/watch/live

Online radio broadcast: Mizzou radio broadcast | UCF radio broadcast

Mizzou terrestrial radio stations: KTRS-AM 550 (St. Louis); KTGR-AM 1580 (Columbia); KTGR-FM 105.1 (Columbia); KCMQ-FM 96.7 (Columbia)

UCF terrestrial radio station: WYGM-FM 96.9

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Johnny Dawkins is the UCF men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

