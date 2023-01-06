 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt basketball betting line, over/under, point spread

  • 0
  • Benjamin Hochman

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares his thoughts after nationally ranked Mizzou lost a close one at nationally ranked Arkansas. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Diane Keaton! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.

The Missouri and Vanderbilt men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 7. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. 

Coming into Saturday, Missouri leads the all-time series 8-7 vs. Vanderbilt.

Mizzou, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 12-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Arkansas beat Missouri 74-68 on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt comes into the matchup 8-6 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Vanderbilt beat South Carolina 84-79 in overtime.

People are also reading…

Vanderbilt vs. Mizzou basketball betting odds

Missouri Arkansas Basketball

Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) scores on a fast break against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

As of 5:58 p.m. CT on Friday, Mizzou opened as a 9-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Mizzou is -460 (bet $460 to win $100) to win outright, and Vanderbilt is +305 (bet $100 to win $305) to win outright.

A look at Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Here is a look at the Missouri vs. Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 

1 of 45

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Jerry Stackhouse is the Vanderbilt men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

0 Comments

Tags

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: SLU’s Fred Thatch Jr. talks about what comes next

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News