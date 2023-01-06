Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt basketball betting line, over/under, point spread

The Missouri and Vanderbilt men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 7. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

Coming into Saturday, Missouri leads the all-time series 8-7 vs. Vanderbilt.

Mizzou, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 12-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Arkansas beat Missouri 74-68 on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt comes into the matchup 8-6 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Vanderbilt beat South Carolina 84-79 in overtime.

Vanderbilt vs. Mizzou basketball betting odds

As of 5:58 p.m. CT on Friday, Mizzou opened as a 9-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Mizzou is -460 (bet $460 to win $100) to win outright, and Vanderbilt is +305 (bet $100 to win $305) to win outright.

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Jerry Stackhouse is the Vanderbilt men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.