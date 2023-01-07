Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Missouri and Vanderbilt men's basketball teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Missouri and Vanderbilt are tied 34-34 at halftime.

Mizzou, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 12-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Arkansas beat Missouri 74-68 on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt comes into the matchup 8-6 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Vanderbilt beat South Carolina 84-79 in overtime.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Mizzou's Noah Carter 3-pointer

Noah Carter from distance and the Tigers are rolling now! 👌👌👌#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/MQz5ar6NnT — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 7, 2023

Missouri forward Noah Carter hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 6:21 left in the first half. Carter's basket put Mizzou up 27-23 vs. Vanderbilt.

Mizzou's D'Moi Hodge 3-pointer

Hodge has 12 of @MizzouHoops' 20 points after this triple 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yioExmLDMO — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 7, 2023

Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge hit a left-corner 3-pointer with 8:20 left in the first half. Hodge's basket cut the Vanderbilt lead to 21-20 vs. Missouri.

Vandy's Noah Shelby hits 3-pointer, takes charge

How about this sequence from @NoahShelby_ ??



Nails a 3 then takes a charge. pic.twitter.com/RSpOMEdCGn — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) January 7, 2023

Vanderbilt guard Noah Shelby hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 9:25 left in the first half, and he then took a charge on Mizzou's Sean East II with 9:18 left in the first half. Shelby's 3-pointer put Vanderbilt up 19-14 vs. Mizzou.

Mizzou's Kobe Brown drive, dunk

Kobe Brown to the rim 😤 @MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/YwXdAoqmKJ — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 7, 2023

Missouri forward Kobe Brown drove to the basket for a dunk with 14:07 left in the first half. Brown's dunk cut the Vanderbilt lead to 10-7 vs. Mizzou.

Vandy's Colin Smith 3-pointer

Extra pass.

Colin 3 pic.twitter.com/wQ8Jz6n82H — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) January 7, 2023

Vanderbilt forward Colin Smith hit a right-corner 3-pointer with 16:50 left in the first half. Smith's basket put Vanderbilt up 8-2 vs. Mizzou.

Vandy's Tyrin Lawrence basket on backdoor cut

Tyrin gets us started. pic.twitter.com/TKMbvD4yB0 — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) January 7, 2023

Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence got a layup on a backdoor cut with 19:37 left in the first half. Lawrence's basket put Vanderbilt up 2-0 vs. Missouri.

Jerry Stackhouse is the Vanderbilt men's basketball head coach. Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach.