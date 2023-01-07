 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt basketball video highlights, score, live updates

  • 0
Missouri Illinois Basketball

Missouri's Kobe Brown heads to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis. Missouri won 93-71. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

The Missouri and Vanderbilt men's basketball teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Missouri and Vanderbilt are tied 34-34 at halftime.  

Mizzou, ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 12-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Arkansas beat Missouri 74-68 on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt comes into the matchup 8-6 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Tuesday, Vanderbilt beat South Carolina 84-79 in overtime. 

Check out the top plays from the game.

People are also reading…

Mizzou's Noah Carter 3-pointer

Missouri forward Noah Carter hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 6:21 left in the first half. Carter's basket put Mizzou up 27-23 vs. Vanderbilt. 

Mizzou's D'Moi Hodge 3-pointer

Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge hit a left-corner 3-pointer with 8:20 left in the first half. Hodge's basket cut the Vanderbilt lead to 21-20 vs. Missouri. 

Vandy's Noah Shelby hits 3-pointer, takes charge

Vanderbilt guard Noah Shelby hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 9:25 left in the first half, and he then took a charge on Mizzou's Sean East II with 9:18 left in the first half. Shelby's 3-pointer put Vanderbilt up 19-14 vs. Mizzou. 

Mizzou's Kobe Brown drive, dunk

Missouri forward Kobe Brown drove to the basket for a dunk with 14:07 left in the first half. Brown's dunk cut the Vanderbilt lead to 10-7 vs. Mizzou.

Vandy's Colin Smith 3-pointer

Vanderbilt forward Colin Smith hit a right-corner 3-pointer with 16:50 left in the first half. Smith's basket put Vanderbilt up 8-2 vs. Mizzou. 

Vandy's Tyrin Lawrence basket on backdoor cut

Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence got a layup on a backdoor cut with 19:37 left in the first half. Lawrence's basket put Vanderbilt up 2-0 vs. Missouri. 

Jerry Stackhouse is the Vanderbilt men's basketball head coach. Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News