Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt football: 3 things to watch in Tigers' must-win homecoming game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Here are three things to watch when Missouri (2-4, 0-3 SEC) hosts Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday on SEC Network. The Tigers, 13.5-point favorites, lead the all-time series 9-4-1 with a 7-3 edge in SEC play. Third-year Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz is 2-0 against the Commodores.

1. What’s Mizzou’s plan at quarterback?

Drinkwitz has given no indication he’s ready to start anyone other than Brady Cook at quarterback against Vanderbilt, but over the last week he’s made it clear he’s open to giving another option a look. Freshman Sam Horn and redshirt freshman Tyler Macon both got chances last week to run the offense during bye-week practices on days designed to give the team’s underclassmen chances to impress the coaches. Does that mean either could see the field Saturday? Drinkwitz won’t say. Cook took the first-team snaps during the brief open portion of Tuesday’s practice and remains listed as the starting quarterback. Through the season’s first half he ranks among the SEC’s bottom half of passers in most categories and in four games against Power Five competition has thrown five interceptions and just one touchdown with a passer rating of 110.4, which ranks last among SEC starters.

2. Beware of Vandy's wideouts

Should anything about this Vanderbilt team put a scare into Mizzou? SEC opponents have outscored the Commodores 162-31, but Vandy features two of the league’s most productive wide receivers in Will Sheppard and Jayden McGowan, who rank first and fifth in the SEC in receptions, respectively. Alabama and Georgia are the only teams to keep Sheppard, a 6-foot-3 junior, out of the end zone, but he kept Vandy competitive against Ole Miss with nine catches for 87 yards. At times Vandy forces him the ball —he’s been targeted an SEC-high 66 times — but he finds ways to scores ranking fourth among FBS receivers with eight touchdown catches. McGowan, a 5-8 freshman, does his damage from the slot position, and can be lethal on the run, averaging 11.5 yards after the catch. He’s forced 13 missed tackles but also fumbled four times. The Tigers should be back to full strength in the secondary with cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine back from injury but can’t afford to let the Vandy tandem get loose in the passing game.

3. More self-sabotage for Mizzou’s offense?

Slow starts, negative plays and penalties have stalled Mizzou’s offense at times in all four of its losses. Only two Power Five teams have allowed more tackles for loss this season. Only eight get flagged for more penalties per game. Explosive offenses with sterling play at quarterback can usually afford all that lost yardage. Like Alabama. Like Tennessee. Like Oregon. All three draw more penalties than the Tigers — but all three rank in the nation’s top 10 for total offense. Mizzou doesn’t have the luxury of a prolific offense to overcome all those self-inflicted setbacks. MU’s problems begin on first down. The Tigers average just 4.0 yards per rush on first down, which ranks No. 92. MU’s passing yardage on first down ranks No. 115. The Tigers have faced third and 10 or longer 27 times this season. Through six games, 6.7% of Mizzou’s plays from scrimmage are third-and-10 plays — the second-highest rate in the SEC behind only Auburn (8.0). Even against Vanderbilt, the Tigers can’t play behind the chains drive after drive and expect Cook to do the heavy lifting with a passing game that averages only 7.0 yards per attempt. Slow starts have dogged the Tigers in all four losses. In 13 first-quarter possessions against Kansas State, Auburn, Georgia and Florida, Mizzou’s offense has produced eight punts, two interceptions, two field goals and one touchdown.